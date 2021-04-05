WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 5, 2021

Both the WWE Champion and his challenger will be seen in separate matches trying to build momentum ahead of this weekend's title bout, while Raw Women's Champion and her challenger will team up against the Women’s Tag Team Champions in a non-title bout interesting matchup.

Also, one-half of the tag champs will be in action against AJ Styles when this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

One of the main events of Raw will see Drew McIntyre compete against SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin. After McIntyre picked up two back-to-back wins over Ricochet and Mustafa Ali last week, Bobby Lashley emerged to have a war of words with the former champ.

The All-Mighty was knocked out of the ring in the end, but then a surprise sneak attack was executed by SmackDown's King Corbin paving the way for Lashley to re-enter the ring and punish his WrestleMania 37 opponent with a trifecta of Hurt Locks.

Now, Corbin is all set on hurting McIntyre so bad so that he probably can't make it to the Show of Shows. Over on SmackDown, The Lone Wolf cut a promo stating how he’ll take the Scottish Warrior out for good, and then go on to receive the promised WrestleMania 37 title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

As for Lashley, the champion will have a busy night as he has to compete in a one-on-one bout against Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, while he will also keep a close eye on McIntyre vs Corbin. This match occurs as a result of the implosion that the Hurt Business members had last week.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were kicked out of the heel faction by MVP and Bobby Lashley after their recent failures on given jobs in recent weeks. Benjamin then challenged Lashley to a match which he lost.

Alexander also challenged the champion in a match on the WrestleMania 37 go-home show, perhaps to get beaten up. The last time, we saw these two Lashley ended up chasing Alexander away following his win over Benjamin.

Tomorrow night on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania@AustinCreedWins collides with @AJStylesOrg!



Will momentum be on the side of the #NewDay or will the Phenomenal One and @TheGiantOmos make another huge statement ahead of Night 1 of @WrestleMania?https://t.co/ExQslXL4cR pic.twitter.com/3z0L0jG3Mz — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2021

WWE has added Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles for Monday’s RAW in a rematch. This match would be used to hype a title match at WrestleMania 37 where Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods) defend against AJ Styles and Omos at Night One.

Last week, Omos hurled Woods off the ring apron, over the ropes, and back into the ring to cause a DQ-end to the singles contest against Styles. The Phenomenal One then ordered his tag partner to throw Kingston over the barricade before delivering a brutal post-match beatdown on Woods. The champions have to be focused on shifting the momentums in their favor.

In another huge match on Raw, Asuka and Rhea Ripley are set to team up against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Going by their contract signing segment, it's certain that Ripley and Asuka will rip each other apart during their 'Mania battle. But for tonight, they need to learn to co-exist against the tandem who are ruling the yard for the past several months.

Asuka mentioned last week that Ripley was not ready for her to compete in a title match. In response, the former NXT Women’s Champion sent The Empress of Tomorrow face-first into the contract signing table.

Ripley afterward accepted the challenge laid down by the tag champs while Asuka was still down on the mat. That being said, the two WrestleMania opponents aren't on the same page and they’re likely to experience a tough time getting along on tonight’s Raw from WWE ThunderDome.