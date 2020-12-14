WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 14, 2020

With intention of a solid buildup, a series of lineups have been declared for tonight's show where the challenger for the WWE Championship, AJ Styles is all ready to make a statement to the champion. The Phenomanal One has also been booked in a singles contest against the champion's good friend Sheamus to keep the momentum in his favor.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt is expected to continue his mind games with Randy Orton when he goes on a field trip with his Firefly Funhouse pals. Plus, a huge six-man tag team match will go down featuring mid-card champions while Lana faces her biggest challenge on WWE Raw at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Just six days before #WWETLC, @AJStyles brings “The Nightmare before TLC” on #WWERaw! What does The Phenomenal One have in store for @DMcIntyreWWE?



Find out TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network. https://t.co/np5Jsp5vgU pic.twitter.com/H7qMwOUpBe — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2020

AJ Styles is back in the championship hunt and he's ready to school the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Tonight, he plans to bring “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw to give a sneak preview of what he's capable of doing with those Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

To the challenger's delight, The Miz and John Morrison will provide the back up as Mr. Money in the Bank has his own vendetta of delivering sleepless nights to the King of Claymore Country.

That’s not all! The Phenomenal One is also booked in a one-on-one matchup against Sheamus to showcase his skills. Thanks to a rogue Brogue Kick from the Celtic Warrior to McIntyre, last week, Styles pulled off a huge win in a tag team match by executing the pendant Phenomenal Forearm.

While Sheamus is likely willing to rectify his mistakes, the number-games will favor his opponent. We wonder if McIntyre will be the difference-maker when this main event bout goes down.

The last time we saw Bray Wyatt, he brought the demon out of him who was choking out Randy Orton with the devastating Mandible Claw. That eerie side of him could be in full display again when he will be out for a field trip with the entire Firefly Fun House gang.

With Abby the Witch, Huskus The Pig Boy, Wramblin' Rabbit by his side, Wyatt must be planning something weird for Orton before his WWE TLC showdown with Orton.

The Hurt Business built quite a rift with The New Day over the course of the past few weeks while last week, Jeff Hardy was manhandled by the muscle of the heel group, Bobby Lashley. Tonight, the Raw Tag Team Champions team up with Hardy to settle the score with the US Champ Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a huge six-man tag match.

Thanks to a brutal display of strength by Nia Jax for the last few months, Lana was put through announce tables on several occasions. Fortunately for the victim, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka appeared to be the savior as the duo now plans to take away the Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC from the team of Jax and Baszler.

But before that, Lana faces the biggest challenge of her career when she competes against Nia Jax in a singles contest. Could the Ravishing Russian find tricks up her sleeve to upstage The Irresistible Force? We'll find out on the first episode of Raw from the Tropicana Field ThunderDome.