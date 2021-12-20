WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 20, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will return with his infamous Cutting Edge talk show with a very special guest in the form of a former WWE Divas Champion.



United States Champion Damian Priest will also be in action in a Championship Contender’s Match while one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions will also compete in a non-title bout.

Also, Finn Balor will get the chance to seek redemption against Austin Theory when Monday Night Raw airs from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.





Bobby Lashley lived up to his All-Mighty gimmick as he ran the gauntlet, vanquishing challenges from Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E in three separate singles matches.

As per the stipulation, he earned a spot in the WWE Championship Match at WWE Day 1. The WWE Title match at the inaugural PPV was thereby changed for a second time as it now stands that E will defend against Owens, Rollins, and Lashley in a Fatal-4-Way.

After overcoming the insurmountable odds, Lashley and MVP have now been announced to address the WWE Universe as the mega title match happens within two weeks of time.





.@mikethemiz is not the only one with the “most must-see talk show in WWE” as @EdgeRatedR returns to host “The Cutting Edge” with special guest @MaryseMizanin TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw!



🎟 @FiservForum https://t.co/D1onMAJHHp — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2021

Apparently, The Miz is not the only superstar in the WWE to have the 'most must-see talk show in WWE’ as Edge returns to host 'The Cutting Edge’ with special guest Maryse!

Edge and Miz are currently involved in a feud since their return, a few weeks now, and they will also battle at WWE Day 1. Last week, Maryse walked out on The Miz after he tried to use her as a shield during an in-ring fight with Edge.

Miz prevailed by putting down the veteran with the Skull Crushing Finale but then he digested an unexpected slap from his wife. Now, The Rated R Superstar will hear from the two-time Divas Champion to find out what’s going on with her husband.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch traded some verbal shots as the latter bragged about her successful title defense over Morgan.

Morgan quickly pointed out how it took a handful of tights for the champion to win the match, as she proceeded to challenge her to a rematch at WWE Day 1.

Lynch then attacked Morgan and used the steel ring steps to smash her elbow. WWE.com announced Morgan’s injury that could affect the upcoming title match.

The former Riott Squad member then attempted an ambush on Lynch with a kendo stick at a training facility to seek retribution. We expect there will be consequences on Raw from this happening.

United States Champion Damian Priest already took care of one-half of The Dirty Dawgs when Robert Roode answered his open challenge two weeks ago. After defeating Roode in a dominant fashion, Ziggler snuck into the ring with a surprise superkick to the Champion.

The Archer of Infamy will now collide with Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match where the stipulation remains that if Ziggler can beat the champ, he will secure a US Title match in the future.

Austin Theory has been unleashing surprise attacks and selfies on Finn Balor as he continues his study under Vince McMahon.

So far, the reckless newbie has been able to capture a celebratory selfie over the past few weeks. Now, he will look forward to upstaging the former Universal Champion when these two meet face-to-face in a match.

Bianca Belair picked up a grueling and hard-earned victory against Doudrop. But her issues with Doudrop are far from over. Doudrop came out from backstage to squash her to mock her with her own move.

The EST of WWE has certainly grown animosity with the Double-D and now she would look forward to surviving another encounter against the former NXT UK Women’s Champion.

AJ Styles and Omos have become desperate to keep their tag team intact. After some miscommunications in recent weeks, they will appear on Miz TV to settle things like gentlemen.

Plus, they have been inserted in a tag team match against The Mysterios just a week prior the latter team gets an opportunity to challenge for the Raw tag team championships.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions continue to grow their strength as an alliance. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. tried to overcome a number of recent setbacks as Ripley took on Vega.

Nikki hoped to help her friend, but Carmella Superkick-ed her that took Ripley’s focus away from the action. Queen Zelina capitalized by scoring a roll-up over The Nightmare in an upset. Now, these two are being advertised for a rematch on this week’s Raw.