WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 15, 2021

Also, The Miz will host yet another episode of Miz TV with the WWE Champion being the guest, while we can also expect more announcements for the Chamber night when tonight’s episode airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The WWE Championship will hang in the balance on February 21st inside the Elimination Chamber structure which has potential to be a thrilling encounter. But before that, a star-studded Gauntlet warfare has been announced with the six participants of the match set to collide to earn a jackpot.

As confirmed by WWE.com, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former WWE Champions AJ Styles, The Miz, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus will all compete in this Gauntlet Match. The winner of this match will determine who gets to be the final entrant of this Sunday's match. Given the history of the Chamber, the last man to enter the structure will have a sheer advantage to clinch the title.

Being a fighting champion on Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre has multiple opponents lurking around him all the time. If the title defense inside the unforgiving steel structure and against six different opponents isn’t enough, then he might also beware of another warning from the Money in the Bank briefcase holder on Raw.

WWE also announced that Monday’s RAW will feature another must-see edition of Miz TV. The hosts, The Miz and John Morrison will welcome The King of Claymore Country on the show to discuss how his former best friend, Sheamus recently Brogue Kick-ed him to bring an end to years of partnership.

Miz might also remind McIntyre about Sunday because as and when the dust is settled, he will still have the MITB contract to cash-in and become the new WWE Champion.

After an attack from Nia Jax caused her to lose her opportunity to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles back at WWE TLC, Lana is back to teach a lesson to her nemesis. Last week, she sent the behemoth female superstar through the Tables to seek redemption on a cruel act that Jax was performing throughout the summer.

Jax’s cry-out uttering 'My Hole’ also earned quite the attention on social media as this interesting storyline may end up producing a tag team titles match where Lana and Naomi will go after Jax, Baszler, and their belts at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking of title matches, the Raw Women’s Title will be on the line at the upcoming PPV, where Lacey Evans got a title shot at Asuka via a DQ won over Charlotte Flair. The Queen had snapped and unleashed an onslaught attack on her current rival, last week while she also put her hands on the match referee.

Will there be consequences? Or, could Charlotte prove herself to be a big problem for Evans before the title match? We’ll find out answers when WWE Raw airs with the go-home episode for Elimination Chamber 2021.