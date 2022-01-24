WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 24, 2022

Both the WWE Champion and his current challenger will be there on the show for a weigh-in segment. Plus, another title match should be set up for The Rumble via an Academic Challenge scheduled for the show emanating from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Maryse invited WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix for a woman-to-woman conversation in the ring which seemed to be a hoax. So, Edge stood close to his wife as she arrived for the confrontation.

Miz’s wife then pleaded to The Glamazon to call off the already announced Mixed Tag Team Match at Royal Rumble and the response was obviously negative.

Suddenly, The Miz emerged to pick a fight with Edge, distracting him enough so that Maryse can nail Phoenix with a purse (having a brick in it). The IT couple thus 'brick'-ed the GrIT couple and it definitely calls for a celebration.

The A-Lister has announced that he will throw a birthday extravaganza for Maryse who has just turned 39, this past weekend.

WWE has also confirmed that the most must-see birthday party in WWE history will be presented on Raw and we can’t wait for The Rated-R Superstar and his spouse to crash it.

Just six-night ahead of their gigantic collision at The Rumble, both the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his challenger Bobby Lashley will be under one roof for the second time. As announced by WWE, they will feature in a weigh-in segment to amp things up for the upcoming PPV match.

Lesnar and Lashley came face-to-face, two weeks ago where the latter one was outsmarted by the champion by verbal jokes.

In Lesnar’s absence from last week’s Raw, WWE aired a video package looking at the lives and careers of both these athletes to showcase their careers in WWE and MMA.

Lashley then also Seth Rollins by DQ in a match that was billed as a battle between two top challengers for Royal Rumble, due to an attack by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Lashley ultimately took out his former Hurt Business partners to make a statement heading into the first-ever bout against Lesnar.

New Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy kicked off their reign in style as Chad Gable presented Otis with an official graduation ceremony. Riddle hit the scene sporting his own cap and gown hoping for a title rematch for Team RK-Bro.

Gable proposed that in order to secure the title shot, Riddle and Randy Orton will have to put their mental aptitude to test. The Viper indirectly accepted the challenge with a devastating RKO to Gable.

WWE has since confirmed the Alpha Academy Academic Challenge, a different kind of endurance by overcoming which RK-Bro can earn the championship opportunity they’re looking for.

Will Orton and Riddle can be able to prove their mental superiority over the new heel champions? We’ll find out on this go-home episode of Raw for the 2022 Royal Rumble.