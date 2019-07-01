WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 1, 2019

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Strowman vs Lashley

Strowman and Lashley have been feuding for the past few weeks and tonight they will take their massive rivalry outside the ring for a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Which of these behemoths will cement their dominance on the red brand?

The Monster Among Men beat Lashley in an Arm Wrestling Match, a one-on-one battle at WWE Super ShowDown and, but last week in a Tug of War, The All Mighty was the one standing tall.

Now, Strowman gets a chance to seek retribution against the bitter Lashley when they meet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw in Dallas.

Here is part of WWE's announcement: "Will Lashley continue to "get these hands" as these titans battle all over the arena in a bout where pinfalls or submissions can occur anywhere? Or will The All Mighty use this chaotic stipulation to finally cut The Monster Among Men down to size? Whatever happens, you won't want to miss any of the hard-hitting havoc."

New Day and The Viking Raiders meet for the first time

With the Wild Card rule in play, Smackdown's New Day will meet Raw's Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far? Will this turn into a six-man tag team match? Find out tonight on Raw.

How will Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans topple Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch?

After months of individual feud between the prime champions of Raw and their challengers, a tag team match was made official for Extreme Rules.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch came out to the rescue of Seth Rollins when Lacey Evans tried to cost the Beastslayer his title against Baron Corbin by coming in as a guest referee at Stomping Grounds.

And last week the feud saw a new twist as a Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match was made official between the team of Rollins & Lynch and Corbin & Evans for the July 14 pay-per-view,

How will The Sassy Southern Belle and The Lone Wolf work to ensure they leave Philadelphia with both titles on Sunday, July 14, and how will Rollins and Lynch respond?

Fall-outs from Undertaker's attack

The Undertaker returned last week on Raw to help Roman Reigns ward off a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The unexpected assist which no one saw coming led to a blockbuster WWE Extreme Rules announcement that Reigns and The Deadman will join forces, but against "The Best in the World" and The Scottish Psychopath in Philadelphia.

What fallout from this shocking team-up will we witness this Monday on Raw? Will the Deadman showup again tonight? Or will Shane and Drew gang up on Reigns for revenge?

What next for AJ Styles?

AJ Styles returned from his injury lay-off and lived up to his "Never Rest, Never Rust" T-shirt slogan, as he brought the fight to new United States Champion Ricochet in a blockbuster Raw main event that sealed a victory for The Phenomenal One.

Ricochet has been on a tear lately, dazzling the WWE Universe and dazing opponents as he continues to fine-tune his spectacular aerial offense, but the veteran Styles proved in their match why he's lauded as one of the most competitive Superstars in WWE today. With that victory, will Styles soon land a title opportunity?

Will Samoa topple Kofi for the WWE title?

Kofi Kingston has proved time and again that he is a fighting champion with multiple defenses of the Smackdown crown. And after defending his WWE Title against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Stomping Grounds, he found a new challenger the very next day on Raw.

Taking advantage of Kingston's exhaustion after a match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe attacked Kingston from behind and locked him in the Coquina Clutch to make his intentions clear for a title shot.

That ambush led to a WWE Title Match between Kingston and The Samoan Submission Machine at WWE Extreme Rules. Kofi now counts down the days to what could be his greatest challenge since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. How will Joe follow up on last week's heinous assault? Will New Day play a role and set up a tag team match for the night? Find out on Raw.

Tag Team Champions and rest of the roster

The Revival claimed the tag team gold a few weeks back and have been locked in feud with the Usos. So, there is every chance a tag team title match will be made official for Extreme Rules be it a traditional tag team match or a multi team match. With the themed pay-per-view, you never know, we may see a extreme rules tag team match.

Lars Sullivan may have moved on from the feud against the Lucha House Party, but he is sure set to cause havoc on his return. However, there are reports that he has been injured. Jinder Mahal meanwhile, could miss a few weeks of action after he underwent surgery.

Apart from the aforementioned segments, we could see the wild goose chase for the 24/7 champion continue on Raw, where the likes of Bray Wyatt, Money in the Bank holder Brock Lesnar, Luke Gallows, Carl Anderson, the Miz and more will be in involved in some capacity.