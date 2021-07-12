WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 12, 2021

WWE has reportedly already left the facility which is why this edition of Raw was recorded last Tuesday night. This particular show also serves as the go-home episode for the red brigade as it heads to Money in the Bank 2021.

Tonight's Raw is stacked with the WWE Champion set for a rematch against Xavier Woods, a Falls Count Anywhere match and a Fatal-4-Way from the Women’s Division.

Plus, the Tag Team Champions will also be in action in separate matches while Drew McIntyre enters a new rivalry when Raw airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods are due for a non-title singles rematch for the last couple of weeks. It's been finally confirmed to take place on this week’s RAW. Originally, the match was supposed to headline the July 5 episode, but WWE altered the main event to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. MVP and Lashley in a tag team match.

Lashley previously defeated Woods in a non-title Hell In a Cell match during the June 21 RAW episode and intentionally hurt him after the match. Now that he is scheduled to defend his WWE Title against Kingston at Money in the Bank, he gets the opportunity to pick up some momentum, en route to the PPV.

As per the company’s announcement, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre enter a new feud on RAW. Last week, McIntyre met Mahal in a singles contest which ended via DQ in the latter's favor. Mahal's allies Veer and Shanky pounced on McIntyre, mid-way through the match to cause the disqualification.

Later, Mahal joined the two in a three-on-one beatdown on McIntyre before taking away the latter's sword, a prized family heirloom. WWE is teasing that McIntyre will likely be going after Mahal, but first, he has to deal with Veer and Shanky before getting his hands on his former 3MB tag team partner.

WWE has also announced that a Fatal-4-Way match will be on the card to give us a preview of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match set for this Sunday.

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss is the match lineup as these 4 Superstars will represent the red brand in the upcoming 8-woman match. Two of the four SmackDown participants confirmed for the match are Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.

Two of the Men’s MITB Ladder Match participants, Ricochet and John Morrison are also set to collide in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

A death-defying leap from Ricochet two weeks ago resulted in a double count-out in their first match while the follow-up bout was won by Morrison via count-out due to The Miz's interference. The stage is all set for the third encounter between these two as Ricochet looks forward to settling the score with Johnny Drip-Drip, in another hard-hitting bout.

WWE Raw RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders for the titles, is now official for next week. Originally, this bout was announced for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event but that's been postponed to the post-MITB episode.

The Vikings won a Battle Royal back on the June 28 RAW episode to become the new number-one contenders for the tag team titles. The storyline between these two teams will continue, this week when Omos makes his in-ring singles debut against Erik. Plus, AJ Styles will wrestle Ivar in a separate singles bout.

After weeks of nursing a broken nose suffered at the hands of Humberto Carrillo, Sheamus is finally returning on Raw and he must defend his United States Title. As per official confirmation, the champion has been medically cleared from the broken nose he suffered back on May 31 during a non-title match against Carrillo.

Can the Hispanic high-flying challenger pull off an upset against the Celtic Warrior to become a new champion? We'll find out when Raw airs on the USA Network for one last time from WWE ThunderDome.