WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 13, 2020

Plus, we can also expect a couple of matches being announced for the pay-per-view event, going by WWE's tradition. But WWE has found another way to bill tonight's episode as they've been calling it as a Night of Grudge Matches. A series of matches have been made official for tonight with the main event being the Women’s Tag Team Championships match.

Also on the show, a WrestleMania 36 rematch will go down as Seth Rollins competes against Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match, while Randy Orton will go up against the 24/7 Champion and an Elimination Match is also on the card in WWE Raw which airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During last week’s main event match, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka was more than happy to defeat the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in an epic Champion vs. Champion showdown. With just six nights left for her title defense against Sasha Banks, Asuka will look to gain some more momentum as she returns one more time with her compatriot.

Four cornerstones of the #WomensEvolution will be in action tomorrow night on #WWERaw just 6 days before The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules!@itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE put the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles on the line against the #KabukiWarriors.



The Empress of Tomorrow & Kairi Sane will team up to take on Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in an effort to regain those titles and erase the term 'Bayley dos Straps'. Asuka is desperate to make it two in a row over the current rivals and the self-proclaimed role models will have to be extremely careful.

The 24/7 Champion R-Truth crossed paths with Randy Orton and Ric Flair last week while trying to dodge Akira Tozawa and his ninjas. The Viper was kind enough to misguide Tozawa and kept R-Truth’s championship safe.

But Orton won't be very kind when he faces Truth in a singles contest on Raw. But Big Show could be lurking around to save the day and set up the anticipated match with Orton at Extreme Rules.

Andrade & Angel Garza have had trouble staying on the same page but Zelina Vega's leadership may have done the trick. In recent times, the heel duo ambushed Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and defeated The Viking Raiders. Now the latter-mentioned duo, Erik and Ivar will be out for redemption when they face Andrade and Garza in an Elimination Match.

Last week, Kevin Owens sided with Rey Mysterio against The Monday Night Messiah and Murphy to pick up a big win. It was an honor for KO to team up with legendary Mysterio, for the first-time-ever. The win also sent The Messiah on the backfoot as Mysterio announced a gruesome Eye for an Eye Match at Extreme Rules.

This week, Rollins gets a chance to send back a message to the Master of 619 when he faces Kevin Owens in a WrestleMania rematch. Could he seize the opportunity? We'll find out when Raw airs with the latest episode from the PC.