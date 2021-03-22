WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 22, 2021

Also, The Nightmare is all set to make her debut to shake things up on the show that airs live from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will show no remorse to his opponents when it comes to defending his title as he has waited sixteen long years to grab the most prized possession in sports entertainment and there is no way he will intend to drop it anytime soon.

The problem for him, however, is that the flag-bearer of Raw, Drew McIntyre is the one, who will be a mammoth roadblock in just three weeks' time at WrestleMania 37. If Lashley has his reasons to have a lengthy title reign, McIntyre has some of his own as he never lost the title in a fair way and he's hell-bent on regaining it.

In the past couple of weeks, Lashley bulldozed The Miz with his raw power to capture and retain the WWE Title. McIntyre also showed his determination when he overcame Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match at FastLane 2021 after a hellacious battle.

Now, it’s time for The All-Mighty and The Scottish Warrior to come face to face. We wonder whether the ring could contain them if these two decide to engage in a brawl.

The wait is finally over... @RheaRipley_WWE brings her brutality to the red brand this Monday on #WWERaw! https://t.co/gRn2aKRdEo — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021

Brutality will be unleashed on Raw when Rhea Ripley finally makes her debut on the show on the Road to WrestleMania 37. With the current stale condition of the Women’s roster on the red brand where the champion doesn't have any credible challenger except for Charlotte Flair, this shake-up was much needed.

WWE never specified what Rhea Ripley would be doing upon her first appearance other than just airing some vignettes reflecting her brute force. Going by that and the online reports, it's assumed that the former NXT Women’s Champion will be inserted, straight into the Title picture.

So, a Triple Threat featuring Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and certainly the champion Asuka could be in the making for the Biggest Event of the Year.

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Randy Orton’s worst nightmare became a reality when The Fiend returned at WWE FastLane, proving the speculations true. As if Alexa Bliss’ mind-games throughout the scheduled PPV weren’t enough, the charred version of Wyatt’s demon re-emerged from under the ring like a ghost, causing Bliss to claim a pinfall win over the 14-time world champion.

With Wrestlemania 37 approaching closer, it’s almost confirmed that Orton will have to face The Fiend at the Show of Shows. But until then, the sinister past with Fiend will continue to haunt him on Raw.

Shane McMahon might have made Braun Strowman angry at WWE FastLane as he dodged the scheduled fight after acting like he’s injured. The Monster Among Men then came out victorious against Elias, who replaced McMahon, with a vicious Running Powerslam.

But he was visibly fuming over McMahon turning 'Strowman Express’ into 'Stupid Express.’ Will McMahon be punished for his actions? We'll find out on tonight's post-PPV episode of Raw from WWE ThunderDome.