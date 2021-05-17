WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 17, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 17: Fresh off a solid outing with Wrestlemania Backlash, WWE looks forward to shaking up their PPV calendar with the latest announcement as Hell in a Cell has been preponed, this year and the pay-per-view will now take place in June instead of its original slot in October.



Buildups for the event are likely to begin from this week’s Raw. But first, we expect to receive major fall-outs from the bygone PPV event when WWE airs their flagship show from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Bobby Lashley used his brains to overcome the biggest challenge of his title reign till date at Wrestlemania Backlash as he retained the WWE Title in a mammoth Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.



The Almighty pinned Strowman after McIntyre connected with his Claymore on the Monster Among Men. This win by The Dominator has likely wrapped up the ongoing feud and thereby McIntyre and Strowman should be kept out of the title picture, for the time being.





So, we expect a new challenger to be named for The All-Mighty Champion on Raw. Additionally, MVP said in a backstage interview following Backlash that he has “some surprises” planned for the champion during the Monday Night show.He also hinted that Lashley could be going on a vacation to celebrate his victory. While nothing more was revealed, the two had some conversations to have a little time off. More details on this hiatus could be revealed on Raw.Also last night, the Nightmare survived both Asuka and Charlotte Flair in another Triple Threat at WrestleMania Backlash to retain her title. After a back and forth action, Rhea Ripley was able to plant Asuka with a big boot before catching her with The Riptide for the pin to win. This win must have extended her title reign for a one-month course.However, it should be noted that Charlotte Flair was neither pinned nor submitted during this match. While Asuka’s consecutive pinfall losses against Ripley will remove her from the title picture, The Queen can always demand a rematch, given that Ripley never defeated her.

Plus, Flair has recently built an alliance with WWE Official Sonya Deville who handed her the title opportunity at Backlash. So it won’t be a surprise if another title shot awaits Flair at Hell in a Cell.



Meanwhile, United States Champion Sheamus secured a non-title win over Ricochet at Wrestlemania Backlash kick-off show with a huge knee. But after the match, Ricochet swiped his trademark coat and hat before knocking The Celtic Warrior out of the ring. This left Sheamus in a humiliated and infuriated state, despite the victory. Perhaps, this marked the beginning of a new feud that should continue on Raw.





Damian Priest defeated The Miz in perhaps the most bizarre Lumberjack Match in WWE history where the ring was surrounded by a horde of zombies. The Archer of Infamy stood tall by sending Miz and Morrison to be eaten out by the zombies and thereby wrapping up the long-term feud. What new challenge could be waiting for him? We’ll find out when the latest edition of Raw airs, tonight.