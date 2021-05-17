WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 17, 2021

Bengaluru, May 17: Fresh off a solid outing with Wrestlemania Backlash, WWE looks forward to shaking up their PPV calendar with the latest announcement as Hell in a Cell has been preponed, this year and the pay-per-view will now take place in June instead of its original slot in October.
Buildups for the event are likely to begin from this week’s Raw. But first, we expect to receive major fall-outs from the bygone PPV event when WWE airs their flagship show from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Bobby Lashley used his brains to overcome the biggest challenge of his title reign till date at Wrestlemania Backlash as he retained the WWE Title in a mammoth Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.
The Almighty pinned Strowman after McIntyre connected with his Claymore on the Monster Among Men. This win by The Dominator has likely wrapped up the ongoing feud and thereby McIntyre and Strowman should be kept out of the title picture, for the time being.
Plus, Flair has recently built an alliance with WWE Official Sonya Deville who handed her the title opportunity at Backlash. So it won’t be a surprise if another title shot awaits Flair at Hell in a Cell.
Meanwhile, United States Champion Sheamus secured a non-title win over Ricochet at Wrestlemania Backlash kick-off show with a huge knee. But after the match, Ricochet swiped his trademark coat and hat before knocking The Celtic Warrior out of the ring. This left Sheamus in a humiliated and infuriated state, despite the victory. Perhaps, this marked the beginning of a new feud that should continue on Raw.
