WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 30, 2020

While the contender's spot for the Women’s Title is also up for grabs, a new program directed at TLC is also beginning as Randy Orton appears on A Moment of Bliss talk-show when WWE Raw airs from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Monday Night Raw men's division had a clean sweep against the SmackDown brand at Survivor Series and the participants of the winning team had every right to ask for a title opportunity. WWE Producer Adam Pearce later granted them the wish and bar Braun Strowman, the rest competed in singles qualifier matches.

Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles respectively defeated Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton, to earn their right to compete in tonight’s Triple Threat with the winner getting a WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre, possibly at TLC 2020.

Stakes for this match were made even higher as WWE announced this one to be contested under 'Sudden Death' Triple Threat rules.

"On the occasions of a draw, a sudden death "final fall" may be requested by either side, with the other able to accept or decline, or an authority can order the match to go into overtime in the case of any championship match."

Interestingly, Braun Strowman was excluded from this opportunity as he offered a monstrous response that is a headbutt to Pearce. Now he is indefinitely suspended from WWE for laying his hands on an official.

Originally, this suspension angle could have led him to a title match against McIntyre at TLC, as per earlier reports. But now it appears that he's legit injured and was hence squandered of that opportunity. We expect to get more updates on Strowman’s condition on Raw.

Last week, a “WrestleMania caliber” match between the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton and "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles went down on Raw. The Fiend Bray Wyatt made his presence felt to distract Orton which led AJ to capitalize with his Phenomenal Forearm finisher.

This is believed to be a setup for a fresh feud between Fiend and Orton at TLC 2020. To further escalate things between the two, The Viper will appear on A Moment of Bliss hosted by Alexa Bliss, who is already under the captivation of The Fiend.

Asuka and Lana met in a Raw Women’s Championship Match last week after Lana managed to be the sole survivor for the female division of the red brigade. The match was quickly interrupted by the presence of Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and was converted into a tag team match.

Eventually, the Empress of Tomorrow rolled up Baszler to pick up the win. It's notable to mention that Asuka also rescued Lana from Jax's personal vendetta by putting Lana through the announce table. The Women’s Champion then admitted that she wants to watch The Ravishing Russian's back, from now onwards.

Could this be just a formation of an odd pair who are gearing up for a tag team title opportunity at TLC 2020? We'll find out when WWE Raw comes, live with the latest edition from WWE ThunderDome.