WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 25, 2019

Roman Reigns returns

Last week, WWE announced that Roman Reigns is set to return to Monday Night Raw for the first time since he announced about his battle with Leukemia which forced him to step away from action and relinquish the Universal Championship. He is set to make an appearance tonight to update the WWE Universe on his health.

With this being the Wrestlemania season, The Big Dog may have something interesting to say, you won't want to miss it. There is a lot of speculation his return with some saying he may retire and some contradicting that he will wrestle soon.

The Nature Boy’s 70th Birthday celebration

No one parties quite like Ric Flair, and tonight, the 16-time World Champion celebrates his 70th birthday with Team Red. He will sure have a lot of guests. But, who's on the list for this sure-to-be legendary night? Will we some legendary names show up for this bash? Find out tonight on Raw.

NXT Superstars to perform again?

Last Monday and Tuesday nights, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black scored big wins in their WWE debuts. Will they still be involved in action tonight? With the momentum on their side, there is every chance they could appear again and pick up wins.

Dean Ambrose patching up with old pal?

Dean Ambrose broke the Shield band on the very day Reigns took a break from the WWE. Since then, Ambrose has made it clear multiple times how he feels about Seth Rollins. But the self-proclaimed "Moral Compass of WWE" was oddly surprised when The Kingslayer didn't back him up in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Does Ambrose want to patch up with Rollins? Would Rollins put the past behind him after all the bad blood they have had since October, or is there another strategy in play? Is Reigns returning tonight to reunite the Shield?

Who will be the first challengers for WWE Women’s Tag titles?

The inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks & Bayley vowed to defend their titles against anyone on any brand last week on Raw. Nia Jax & Tamina confronted the champions, but The Boss and The Huggable One repelled the attack, refusing to let their celebration be spoiled.

Had Jax & Tamina not retreated, we might have seen a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match right then and there. But given their take-all-challengers attitudes, Sasha & Bayley's first title defense could happen very soon or even tonight.

Lashley-Balor to feud for mid-card gold

Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match to win the Intercontinental title at Elimination Chamber PPV. And the following night, Balor teamed up with NXT's Ricochet to once again beat Lashley and his partner Rush.

With the rematch clause still intact, Lashley could challenge Balor for the title tonight or could at least announce his challenge for Fastlane. Meanwhile, Rush could play a crucial role in the upcoming weeks as it was he who cost Lashley the title at Elimination Chamber.

Strowman’s next objective

Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin two nights in a row. Corbin met Braun Strowman in a Tables Match, in which the General Manager elect sprinted headlong into the Monster's clutches and found himself plowed through a table via Running Powerslam to end the match.

That result for Strowman looked like revenge gained after he was driven through two tables by Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view event the previous night. The feud may still continue with Kurt Angle also set to be involved, but Strowman's manhandling of Paul Heyman could only mean one thing and that is the start of a new feud.

Strowman ominously ensnared Brock Lesnar's notorious handler by the shirt collar and ultimately released The Advocate from his clutches, but is the tease for a new rivalry. Whatever it is, it will be known tonight.

Raw Tag Team championship chance

The Revival claimed the tag golds after an impressive win against Bobby Rode and Chad Gable a few weeks ago. But, the champs suffered a loss to NXT stars Gargano and Ciampo last week. So, with the titles set to be soon be defended, a lot of challengers will be waiting for a chance at the tag gold. The usual names like AOP, Ascension, Lucha House Party, B-Team, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, plus NXT stars could all be in the mix for the title shot.

Rousey, Elias, Mahal and rest of the roster

The WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is fresh off back-to-back victories against Ruby Riott. So, tonight she could continue the feud with Riott and her squad or she could see her Wrestlemania opponent Charlotte have a face-off. Don't rule out the possibility of Lynch appearing as well.

Elias has been once again given a heel turn and has been busy taking a beating from the past few weeks by the hands of legends as well as relative newcomers. So, it will be interesting to see what the creative have planned for him in this Wrestlemania season especially as he was slated as a main eventer a few months ago.

Apart from the aforementioned names, we could see regular names like Jinder Mahal, the Singh brothers, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and more from the women's roster be involved tonight on Raw. Plus, the McMahon family could also play a role on the show.