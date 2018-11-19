WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 19, 2018

Raw clean sweeps Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar hit Smackdown's WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with an F-5 to win an intensely competitive Champion vs. Champion main event last night at Survivor Series and with that win, Raw officially went 6-0 against the Blue brand.

That was also the third time, Raw have reigned supreme at Survivor Series events. So, tonight on Raw, the Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin and the entire red brand roster will be in a celebratory mood.

Stephanie will be happy to avenge her brother Shane's World Cup win at WWE Crown Jewel. But, she still has matters to solve within the roster, that is the future of Corbin and it will be interesting to see how they cope without Brock Lesnar on the show.

Earlier, the Red brand had Roman Reigns to look up to and with him being sidelined, who will carry Raw forward. Tune in tonight to find out.

Strowman to be granted his wish

Braun Strowman gave Smackdown Live its fourth loss of the night by being in sync with other members of his team (barring McIntyre) and scored four consecutive eliminations for the Raw Men's Survivor Series team last night. But, Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin attacked the behemoth from behind, instead of applauding him for delivering the win.

However, Corbin's fate was already decided as per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who promised Strowman a match against Corbin as well as a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar should he help team Red win.

So, tonight on Raw, we will know when exactly he will get his opportunity to lay his hands on Corbin and another shot at the title. Strowman also will look to get his hands on Drew McIntyre and that could set up a match at TLC.

Seth Rollins to face Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC

Seth Rollins learned that he would be defending his Intercontinental Title against former Shield brother Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC soon after he defeated United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs. Champion Match last night.

The Lunatic Fringe has evaded The Kingslayer ever since he betrayed Rollins a few weeks ago on Raw, but there will be nowhere to escape when the pair battle for the workhorse title on December 16. So, tonight we will see the build up to a potential Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Sasha Banks will look for Jax payback

Sasha Banks was well on her way to win the Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, but Nia Jax knocked The Boss off the top rope and left her vulnerable to the Asuka Lock.

Then, The Irresistible Force - who broke Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch's face just days prior - incapacitated The Empress of Tomorrow with a series of leg drops and sealed the win for Raw with a thunderous Samoan Drop.

Although Team Red won the match, it was marred by Jax's controversial actions. And Banks will undoubtedly have some plans for payback tonight on Raw.

Ronda Rousey assaulted by Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey met with serious injuries at the hands of Charlotte Flair last night at Survivor Series. The Queen snapped during their Champion vs. Champion Match last night and pummeled The Rowdy One with Kendo stick, a Natural Selection onto a steel chair and, a stomp on the chair that drove into the Raw Women's Champion's trachea.

There is every chance Rousey could miss a few weeks of action due to the injury. If she returns, she will have Nia Jax to worry about as the Irresistible Force is the number one contender for the Raw Women's title.

Natalya and Riott at loggerheads

For weeks now, Natalya has been in a feud with the squad leader Ruby Riott. In fact the pair were ejected from Team Raw last night at Survivor Series and have continued their battle on social media as well.

So, tonight the pair will look to sort out their differences, but Natalya will be outnumbered. Can she get someone for company? Find out tonight on Raw.

AOP prove to be strong champions

AOP with the assist of their manager Drake Maverick managed to defeat the powerhouses from Smackdown - The Bar, who were companied to the ring by the Big Show. Despite the World's Largest Athlete's presence AOP got the better of Cesaro and Sheamus.

With that match out of the way, AOP will look for new challengers for their title and Raw has many worthy candidates to fill the spot. The Revival, who brought Team Red the victory last night may be favourites for the contender's spot, but with TLC round the corner, we shouldn't rule out four teams slogging it out for the title. More on this will be known tonight on Raw.

Elias, Lashley and rest of the roster

The likes of Elias, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley and the other members of the women's roster are all expected to be involved on the show.

Elias could continue his rivalry with Bobby Lashley after Lio Rush cost him the chance to make it into the Raw team. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal and Finn Balor could also renew their rivalry.