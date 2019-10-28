WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 28, 2019

And the final buildups of the PPV will be reserved for tonight's show which features a massive headliner main event matchup as the Universal Champion is set to be in action against a newly arrived monster on the flagship show following the Draft.

Plus. the Raw women’s champion is also set for a return to the show after a week’s hiatus to compete in a fresh match against one half of the women’s tag team champions.

Meanwhile, WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will also be in attendance to promote the huge 5-on-5 tag team match set for Crown Jewel and thereby oversee a singles contest between two team representatives.

There will also be a Divorce Court hosted by Jerry Lawler on the show which is set to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins will go through an acid-test on this Thursday night when he defends his title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

But the question remains whether he will be fit enough after the massive collision which awaits him tonight on Raw. As revealed by WWE.com, The Architect will get a first-hand experience of the ruthless stipulation when he faces Rowan. Check out the official statement by the company on the match,

“With a Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel looming in the distance, Seth Rollins will get to try his hand at the ruthless stipulation opposite one of Raw’s newest monsters.

"As revealed on FS1’s WWE Backstage show, the Universal Champion will go one-on-one with Raw draftee Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this Monday, potentially giving The Beastslayer a chance to work out the kinks as he barrels toward his horrifying foe at Crown Jewel.”

There is no doubt that Seth Rollins will do his best to pick up the win and get an advantage before he heads into his next title defense. But Rowan is very likely to leave him in a battered state if you consider the recently bygone rivalry against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch was busy making media appearances on behalf of the WWE, last week. So she wasn't present on Raw. She, however, returns tonight to face Kairi Sane, one-half of the women’s tag team champion in a fresh matchup.

Lynch has certainly not forgotten the humiliation she was met with when Sane’s buddy Asuka spat green mist on her face, a couple of weeks ago. So Sane will have to be ready to face her opponent's wrath as The Man will be in a punishing mode.

One of the most scandalous love triangles in WWE history continues to unfold on Raw. So, the promotion have announced the first-ever Divorce Court for tonight's Raw.

After catalyzing fireworks last week, Jerry 'The King’ Lawler returns with his talk show once again with ex-lovers Rusev and Lana set to confront each other. Here is more on the situation from WWE.com and it promises another interesting segment on the show.

“Lana and Bobby Lashley’s restaurant date interrupted Rusev’s conversation with Jerry “The King” Lawler, later leading to The Bulgarian Brute’s attack on Lashley in the very same restaurant. Rusev was ultimately taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department.

"After being released when Lana and Lashley didn’t press charges, Rusev is set to appear again on “The King’s Court” — and he’ll be joined by his estranged wife herself, Lana. What will the two former lovers have to say before Rusev and Lashley represent Team Hogan and Team Flair at Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel?”

WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have been added for tonight’s Raw to add hype to the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match set for Crown Jewel. Last week, on SmackDown, it was Hogan’s band who stood tall via a win for Team Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali. Tonight, Team Flair will be be keen on settling the score before the historic matchup happens on Thursday (October 31).

Ricochet from Team Hogan and Drew McIntyre from Team Flair are set to lock horns in a rematch. McIntyre returned from an injury to join Flair’s bandwagon and made a solid statement by picking up a win against Ricochet.

The Scottish Psychopath also delivered an unnecessary beatdown on the high-flying superstar following the win. So tonight’s singles contest allows Ricochet to seek retribution. Will he be able to capitalize on the opportunity? We’ll find out when Raw airs from St. Louis, MO with a packed episode.