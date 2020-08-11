WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 10, 2020

Plus, Asuka was scheduled to compete in a match against Bayley in an attempt to secure a title shot at the upcoming PPV. Also, the exciting Raw Underground segments continued on the show which aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out how Raw went down:

A contract signing session opened the episode as Dominik Mysterio officially became a WWE Superstar. He also made his SummerSlam match with Seth Rollins official, by signing on the dotted lines. After a verbal spat, Rollins allowed Mysterio to bring any weapon he wants to use during their SummerSlam match.

Meanwhile, Dominik sat at ringside as Rollins easily defeated Humberto Carrillo in the first match of RAW. Rollins executed a Powerbomb followed by the Curb Stomp to end the match within a few minutes. Murphy then attacked Dominik and beat him down. Later, Rollins joined him to assault Dominik, who was tied with ropes and received Kendo Stick shots.

Next uu, Zelina Vega came out to claim that she had nothing to do with the poisoning of Montez Ford last week. Following this promo, Andrade competed against Angelo Dawkins in a singles match. Bianca Belair suddenly attacked Vega at ringside to distract Andrade. Dawkins took advantage and hit the Cash Out on his opponent for the win.

Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega then competed in a Grudge Match on RAW. Vega dominated the match for most part after connecting with the double knees. But she was sent face-first into the turnbuckle. Belair then executed the KOD on her for the victory.

Later, the Hurt Business was out on the show as MVP had a heated verbal exchange with Apollo Crews. Once it was over, Crews found himself in a match against Shelton Benjamin. Despite being in control, Crews lost the match in quick time as Lashley distracted him and allowed Shelton to roll him up for the three count.

Former Women’s Champion Mickie James appeared on Raw to have a brief face-off with Natalya and Lana. James smirked at them before walking away which appeared to be rude to the pair.

Next up, the Viking Raiders, Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa and His Ninjas in a short match as the Vikings executed a Viking Experience on one of the ninjas. Once the match was over, R-Truth, who appeared to be one of the ninjas rolled up Akira for the three count to win back the 24/7 Title.

Peyton Royce had a singles contest against Liv Morgan on Raw. Liv ran into a Spin Kick from her opponent but still tried to rally which was prohibited by Ruby Riott, who unintentionally distracted her own tag partner, Morgan to allow Royce to connect with the Deja Vu for the victory.

Asuka faced Bayley on Raw next in a back and forth fight. Asuka hit a DDT followed by some knee strikes to control the match. Bayley sent her face-first into the turnbuckle before she hit the big Elbow Drop but Asuka kicked out.

Bayley wasted time by mocking Kairi Sane and thus got trapped into the Asuka Lock to tap out. With that win, Asuka became the number-one contender for Sasha Banks' Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Raw Underground brought more short fights on the show as Riddick Moss and the gigantic Dabba-Kato picked up wins. Shayna Baszler appeared on the scene to raise some tension before taking out three female talents.

RETRIBUTION created more carnange as they tried to invade Raw by throwing cinder blocks through the PC doors. They also turned over a car and lit it on fire.

Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, main event match saw Owens mock Orton with an RKO. This cost him the matchup as Orton blocked the Stunner and hit the 'RKO outta nowhere' for the win. Orton then took the mic and said this match only happened because of Ric Flair's ego.

He also said Flair has become a liability and that needs to end. Orton low-blowed Flair before he hit the Punt Kick to his head. (It was not seen as the lights continued to flicker) WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the medical team appeared on the scene to check on the veteran superstar as the show came to an end.