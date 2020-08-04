WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 3, 2020

The WWE Champion responded to the cheap attack from Randy Orton from last week while the former Raw women’s champion, Asuka was out for vengeance against the Golden Role Models on the the show which was pre recorded at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results of Raw:

WWE Raw opened with United States Title Match on the line between MVP and Apollo Crews. Despite a hurt neck, Crews fought out of a German Suplex attempt from MVP and hit back with a Big Toss Powerbomb to become the real US Champion. An irate MVP appeared in a backstage interview with demands for a rematch at SummerSlam.

Sasha Banks and Asuka were out on the show with their extremely annoying gimmick which was interrupted by Asuka first and then Shayna Baszler. The latter claimed that it's Sasha who stopped her from getting into the title picture. Baszler dropped Sasha with a punch before she left the scene.

The Kevin Owens show had Ruby Riott as the guest on Raw alongside Liv Morgan. These two former Riott Squad members had a reunion session until the IIconics walked out and mocked them. They also slapped on Owens' face forcing Riott Squad to take them out and send for a retreat.

The IIconics then competed in a match with The Riott Squad. Liv Morgan hit a missile drop-kick on Royce and then rolled her up for the pinfall win in a short match. After the match, IIconics tried to attack Morgan but Ruby Riott made the save.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton had a heated exchange of words inside the ring that ended with McIntyre promising that he’d destroy Orton for all his recent sins. Once the segment was over, Orton’s current manager Ric Flair had a backstage talk with Kevin Owens to set up a match for next week where he faces Orton in a singles contest.

Nia Jax was instructed to apologize to WWE Producer Pat Buck for putting her hands on him, last week. But Jax wasn't willing to do so and she rather mocked Buck for his look. Buck then announced that Jax was indefinitely suspended for her actions. Before leaving, Jax kicked Buck out of the ring to loud boos from the PC trainees.

A Triple Threat went down on Raw for the WWE 24/7 Title with the lineup being R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin. MVP and Lashley were standing at ringside to take care of Akira's ninjas. Inside the ring, Akira hit a Senton on Truth who was already down after digesting a Paydirt from Benjamin, to pick up the pinfall win and become the new 24/7 Champion.

Sasha Banks was in control of her match against Shayna Baszler on Raw by locking in the Bank Statement. Baszler tried to counter when Asuka appeared at ringside and attacked Bayley. The referee called off the match for some reason. Afterward, Asuka wanted a title rematch at SummerSlam against Sasha Banks who accepted under one condition where she has to defeat Bayley in a singles contest, next week.

A segment of Raw Underground aired on the show where Shane McMahon returned to introduce us to some extremely big talents from the Performance Center who were up to fighting each other inside a ring that didn't have any ropes.

Angel Garza competed in a match against Angelo Dawkins where the latter's tag team partner Montez Ford suddenly collapsed at ringside. Garza took advantage of it by hitting a dropkick and a kick to the head for the pin to win. After the match, Ford got up and agreed to compete in a match against Andrade. But he got faded again and collapsed in the ring as the referee declared it to be a no contest.

Seth Rollins appeared in the ring to address a SummerSlam challenge laid down by Dominik for a match. Before accepting it, Rollins verbally attacked the Raw announce team that forced Samoa Joe to get up and get ready for a fight. But Dominik came from behind hit some Kendo Stick shots on Rollins and Murphy. He hit a 619 on Rollins and followed up with a Frogsplash. An angry Rollins accepted his SummerSlam challenge after receiving the beatdown.

The Hurt Business that is MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin appeared in the final segment of RAW Underground to issue fight challenges to anybody present at the warehouse. The trio dominated each fight they've had against rookies earning major praise from the host of the segment, Shane McMahon. The faction stood tall to end this week's Raw.