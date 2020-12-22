WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 21, 2020

Check out Raw after TLC went down at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida:

One half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair kicked off Raw with self-praise about her title win on her TLC return. Asuka soon joined her in the ring as they were keen to celebrate their title triumph. But, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler interrupted the pair and mocked Flair about her time taken to recover from an injury.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke then arrived to the ring as they had a match scheduled against Jax and Baszler. Brooke took out Nia Jax with Springboard Forearm off the apron while Baszler downed Rose with a kick to the face.

In the end, Baszler delivered another big boot to Brooke and followed up with Kirifuda Clutch to earn a submission win. Rose and Brooke sent Shayna and Nia out of the ring after the match was over.

Next up, The Hurt Business - MVP, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, new RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander presented a Championship Edition of The VIP Lounge.

However, their good times were ruined as superstars chased down R-Truth over his 24/7 Title, all over the ring. Hardy and Riddle also appeared to plug in their tag team match against Hurt Business, later the night.

later, Drew Gulak was in control of his match against Angel Garza with an abdominal stretch. But Garza got out of it to hit back with a Superkick. He followed up with a Wing Clipper for the win.

The Miz and John Morrison hosted another edition of Miz TV on Raw with AJ Styles present in the ring. Miz pointed out how it was Morrison who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at TLC. So, technically he never lost it. Soon, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee surrounded the ring to ensue a brawl at ringside to add hype to the main event match of Raw.

MVP and Bobby Lashley defeated Riddle and Jeff Hardy on Raw in a tag team match. Riddle took the aerial route to take down Shelton and Cedric Alexander. In the ring, Bobby Lashley escaped a Twist of Fate and applied the Hurt Lock to get a submission win.

Later, Elias' tag team partner Jaxson Ryker competed against The Lucha House Party member Gran Metallik in a match. Ryker drove Metalik back into the mat and then followed up with the sit-out Choke Bomb to receive the quick win.

Randy Orton was on Raw to cut a promo on how he burnt down The Fiend Bray Wyatt at TLC. But the arena went dark as Alexa Bliss took the WWE Universe to Alexa's Playground. Bliss warned Orton that 'he' [The Fiend] will come back and when he does so it will be something that we have never seen before.

Next up on Raw, Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Royce punished Flair with the Single Crab hold until Asuka kicked Royce to the face. Asuka then planted Evans outside the ring and the distraction allowed Flair to lock in the Figure-four and then bridge into the Figure-eight to get a submission victory.

A Holiday Street Fight was the main event of WWE RAW where Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee teamed up to take on against the team of AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison. McIntyre and Omos Powerbomb-ed Styles and Morrison, respectively to take them out of the match. McIntyre then went for a Claymore on The Miz.

Sheamus tagged himself in and readied himself for the Brogue Kick, but Lee tagged himself in to lead to a miscommunication, but Lee eventually hit the Spirit Bomb on The Miz for the victory. The winning team members argued over what happened in the match before Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Lee. In the end, McIntyre and Sheamus shared a staredown as Raw went off air.