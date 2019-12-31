WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 30, 2019

Also on the show, the Viper gave updates on his injury from this weekend’s live event, while the main event segment featured the big wedding ceremony of Bobby Lashley and Lana.

Check out what went down at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut:

Kevin Owens opened this week's Raw by calling out Seth Rollins and AOP for their attack from last week. The trio showed up and beat him up to send him back to the ring. Samoa Joe neutralized the scene by taking out AOP and locked in the Coquina Clutch on Rollins.

AOP broke the hold to save their leader. Security personnel also arrived at the scene to separate the brawlers. Owens climbed the top rope and delivered a Senton Splash off the top rope to take all of them out to end the opening segment.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy in a TLC rematch was the first matchup on RAW. Murphy dropped Black face-first into the top turnbuckle to gain the upper-hand after which Black countered with a Moonsault off the top rope. Murphy hit a Jumping Knee followed by a Brainbuster on his opponent, who fought back with two Black Masses to get the win.

Later on Raw, Erick Rowan squashed an enhancement talent, Kip Stevens, by hitting him with a Running Splash followed by an Iron Claw Slam.

Next, Charlotte Flair appeared on Raw to announce her entry into the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place on January 26th. She then issued a challenge to the locker room for a match.

Natalya came out to set up the impromptu matchup. Flair emerged as the winner despite Nattie's resilience. The Queen connected with a big boot and a Natural Selection after which she applied the Figure-Eight lock to pick up the submission win.

Later, the OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson featured in a match against The Street Profits in a tag team contest. Before the match began, OC leader AJ Styles had verbal a exchange with Ford and Dawkins.

Anderson hit a Spinebuster on Dawkins and tried to hit the Magic Killer on him. Dawkins countered that with the Sky High on Anderson after which Ford followed up with a Frogsplash for the win.

Netx up, a 2-on-1 Handicap Match happened on Raw where Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins competed against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath nailed a Claymore Kick on Hawkins and delivered a Futureshock DDT to pin both the men at the same time for an easy win.

Randy Orton came out to address about his injury from this past weekend's live event and indicated that he will be out of action for a very long time. AJ Styles interrupted and attacked the Viper by shoving one of his crutches. AJ enjoyed the scene until Orton planted him with a sudden RKO. Orton then posed on the ropes to end the segment.

Andrade next met an enhancement talent, whom he planted a DDT on the concrete floor. But Ricochet made the save and offered a fight to set up an impromptu match on RAW. Ricochet Superkicked Andrade and went to the top, but Vega shoved him off the top rope. Andrade nailed the Hammerlock DDT on him to pick up the win.

The wedding of the decade between Bobby Lashley and Lana witnessed several interruptions as a woman and man claimed to be their first respective spouses. Then Liv Morgan came out to make her return and claimed Lana was in love with her. The duo started to brawl as Rusev came out of the cake to attack Lashley. Rusev dropped Lashley with a Machka Kick and ended Raw standing tall with Liv.