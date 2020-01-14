WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 13, 2020

The first-ever Fist Fight in the history of WWE was also on the card in the form of a six-man tag team match. Plus, the WWE Champion was also in attendance on the show which took place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Check out the results of Raw:

Randy Orton opened the night claiming he will be winning the Royal Rumble. Soon, AJ Styles appeared on the scene to start a verbal confrontation with him. Drew McIntyre also showed up mentioning that the time of talk is over as the need to compete, right there.

This set up the opening contest of WWE RAW with the triple threat lineup of Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre. The OC tried to intercept the match only to receive an RKO and a Claymore kick and thereby get neutralized.

Orton nailed his DDT on AJ and mocked him by connecting with the Styles Clash. AJ kicked out at 2 only to receive an RKO. But McIntyre was waiting with a Claymore Kick from behind to get the pinfall win over Orton.

Ricochet vs. Mojo Rawley was the next matchup on the show. The high-flying headed for a springboard to hit the crossbody but Mojo caught him and put on shoulders. But Ricochet got out of the harm's way and connected with the Recoil. Soon he followed up with a 630-splash on Mojo to pick up the victory.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan was the next lineup on WWE Raw which was a rematch from last week. The duo brawled for sometimes after which Flair sent her opponent inside the ring. She locked in the Figure-Four which was bridged into Figure-Eight to pick up the submission win.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman arrived on WWE Raw to note on Royal Rumble. Heyman was insanely booed by the audience until R-Truth came out to throw some comedic stuff at Lesnar. The Beast heard enough of this and delivered two back to back F-5s on Truth. Moments later, Mojo Rawley came out and pinned Truth to win the 24/7 Title.

Bobby Lashley and Rusev competed in the next matchup on WWE Raw where the latter one was in control dropping a Samoan Drop followed by a big belly-to-belly suplex out of the corner.

But Lana distracted Rusev allowing Lashley to come back. Liv Morgan came out but Lana threw her into the barricade after spreading drinks all over her face. Lashley took advantage and hit a big spear to win the contest.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar issued an open challenge for the titles which was accepted by The Singh Brothers. It appeared to be a short matchup where the champs delivered the Viking Experience within seconds on Sunil Singh to retain their championships.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was out next to sign the contract for the Royal Rumble title match against Asuka. Both of them penned their signature on the paper after which Asuka spit the green mist all over Becky's face.

The Man still grabbed the mic and cut a promo saying that she going down swinging at Rumble and she swears to God she'd take Asuka with her.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy match number IV was underway following the contract signing. After back and forth going, Murphy was able to hit his finisher Murphy's Law but Black put his feet on the ropes to break the count.

Murphy tried to taunt Black going for the Black Mass. But Black dodged it and digested two original Black Masses instead to suffer the pinfall loss.

Erick Rowan squashed an enhancement Talent with his Iron Claw Slam despite his caged pet animal biting in his hand. He still did not reveals what is inside it.

The Fist Fight with the lineup of Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain was the main event of WWE Raw. Joe put Akam through a table whereas Show hit a chokeslam on Rollins to take control of the match.

But Buddy Murphy made the same hitting a low blow on Show. AOP put Owens through an already downed Joe and an announce table whereas Murphy helped Rollins to execute a Stomp on Big Show.

As all the three members of the babyface team were down, the referee called off the match. Rollins, Murphy, and AOP stood tall together in the middle of the ring to end the show.