WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 13, 2020

Also, the women's tag team championships were on the line in the main event match on the show taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results from Monday Night Raw before Extreme Rules:

MVP opened Raw with another episode of the VIP Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. The two buttered each other for sometime until WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out and called this a 'little a** kissing session'. He couldn't wait to fight and dropped Ziggler with a big right hand to send the two heels to away from the ring.

A quick preview of Sunday night... except it won’t be quick... I’m coming for blood. I’m going to take my time. I’m gonna hurt you Dolph #WWERaw #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Fx3oarCzTl — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

Next up, the Viking Raiders competed in an Elimination Grudge Match against Angel Garza and Andrade. Erik was the first one to get eliminated after he digested a Hammerlock DDT. Later, Ivar dropped Andrade with a clothesline for the next elimination. In the end, Garza converted a Senton attempt from Ivar to a Powerbomb to get the victory.

The IIconics competed in a tag team match on RAW against the team of Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair. Riott had a near fall after a STO but Royce countered with a Spin Kick. Riott then hit a jawbreaker and tagged in Belair who unloaded on Billie Kay and hit a KOD to get the victory.

The scheduled WWE 24/7 Title Match between Akira Tozawa and R-Truth never took place as Shayna Baszler made her return and took out all of Tozawa's ninjas. Truth and Tozawa ran away from the ring as Baszler delivered a heel promo.

Next up, Seth Rollins came out to talk about his Extreme Rules match against Rey Mysterio. Kevin Owens interrupted him. and soon Murphy & Aleister Black joined them to start a brawl. This led to Murphy and Black meet each other in a singles contest which was disqualified after Rollins hit Black, who delivered a Black Mass on Murphy.

The scheduled match between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens went down next on Raw. Rollins raked the eyes of Owens who shrieked in pain. Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Aleister Black distracted Rollins from ringside to help Owens to hit the Stunner on Rollins for the win. Mysterio sent a warning to Rollins once the match was over.

Randy Orton competed in a match against R-Truth to get an easy win within seconds via an RKO. He went for the Punt Kick on Truth, but Big Show interrupted. Orton threatened him that he would kick Truth's head if Show were to enter the ring and then also challenged Show to an Unsanctioned Match on next week's RAW before he left the ring.

Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley was the next match on RAW and in that matchup, we saw Ricochet connect a Shooting Star Press for a near fall. He then attempted the 630-splash but Lashley moved out of the way and caught him with the Full Nelson to get a submission win. Cedric Alexander tried to save Ricochet but Lashley also punished him with the Full Nelson.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line in the main event of Raw as The Kabuki Warriors challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley. Sane dropped the InSane Elbow on Banks but couldn’t get the pinfall as Bayley dragged Banks out of the ring.

She also dropped Asuka on the floor but Sane hit an Alabama Slam on Banks. She later went for a low clothesline, but Banks trapped her into the Bank Statement. She tightened the hold to get the submission win. Banks and Bayley celebrated their title retention as the show went off-air.