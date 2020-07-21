WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 20, 2020

Championship controversies were addressed, while a huge Unsanctioned main event match was on the card featuring Randy Orton and Big Show in the show which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of Raw after Extreme Rules:

Seth Rollins and Murphy kicked off WWE Raw with a medical update on Rey Mysterio who has retained his vision. As the two heels wanted to move on to the future, Aleister Black came out to challenge them. Murphy ran down to the ramp but got thrown into the Plexiglass barrier by Black as the opening match of the night kicked off.

It looks like it's been a tumultuous 2️⃣4️⃣ hours for @WWERollins ... but not compared to what @reymysterio's gone through. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2CXJIPBK4K — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 21, 2020

Seth Rollins competed against Aleister Black in the opening contest in which he injured his opponent's arm by hitting it repeatedly into the turnbuckle. Black countered with a Black Mass but couldn’t get the pinfall due to the injured arm. Rollins hurt the arm once more and connected with the Stomp for the win. After the match, Rollins and Murphy ambushed Black, some more.

We were informed by WWE Raw commentators that MVP hasn't become the United States Champion by forfeit at Extreme Rules and Apollo Crews is still the champion. But MVP recruited Shelton Benjamin to their faction who became the new 24/7 Champion by attacking R-Truth from the back.

MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin teamed up against returning Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet on WWE Raw in a six-man tag team match. Ricochet and Ali dropped Lashley and Benjamin outside the ring with high-flying maneuvers. MVP was taken into the ring as Ali dropped him with a neckbreaker. He followed with the inverted 450-splash for the victory.

Peyton Royce competed in a singles contest against Ruby Riott to dominate in the beginning part. Riott stunned her with a big boot and then executed the Riott Kick for the victory.

The Street Profits pounced on Angel Garza and Andrade in a backstage segment seeking retribution against them. These two eventually squared off in a match on WWE RAW where Dawkins hit a Bulldog to put down Andrade. Ford knocked down Garza from the rope and hit the Frogsplash on him for the win.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley bragged on how Banks became the WWE Raw Women’s Champion at Extreme Rules. Asuka and Kairi Sane came out opposing their idea. The confusion continued until Stephanie McMahon interrupted them on the big screen. She announced a title match between Sasha Banks and Asuka, next week to determine the real champion.

SHE HAS SPOKEN.@StephMcMahon rules that @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE will compete for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK ... and Sasha can lose by pinfall, submission, countout, disqualification, or even if anyone 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/qHn0P83ilI — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020

Afterward, Kairi Sane competed in a singles contest against Bayley who was in control hitting a Bayley-to-back Suplex. Bayley hit a top rope elbow for a near fall. She went for the Bayley-to-belly but Sane reversed it with a schoolboy for the pinfall win.

Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE Raw informing how he's looking forward to getting a deserved opponent for SummerSlam but it won’t certainly be Dolph Ziggler who came out begging for a rematch. McIntyre dropped him with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt and accepted the match. He also informed that a stipulation will be added to it and he'd inform about it only before the match begins.

The Unsanctioned Match between Big Show and Randy Orton took place on WWE Raw. Andrade and Angel Garza attacked Show in between the match but the Viking Raiders made the save.

Orton dropped Show with an RKO but he kicked out. Orton then hit the ring-draped DDT on Show before dropping him with another RKO on the steel chair for the win. After the match, Orton hit a Punt Kick on Big Show and posed in the ring to end the show.