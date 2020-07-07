WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 6, 2020

Check out the recap and results of Monday Night Raw:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show and invited Dolph Ziggler on the ramp to have a conversation on their Extreme Rules match. Ziggler introduced Heath Slater, former 3MB partner of McIntyre who's no more in the WWE. Slater mentioned how McIntyre forgot his buddy and then slapped him into the face to set up the opening contest.

McIntyre defeated Slater in the match within a few seconds by hitting him with a Claymore Kick and posed with the WWE Title before leaving. Ziggler entered the ring and tried to ambush Slater forcing McIntyre to come back to make the save. McIntyre wanted to fight Ziggler, right there but he instead decided to retreat.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley decided to cut a heel promo that was cut short by WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. She brought along her tag partner Kairi Sane for a match against Sasha Banks.

The match took place, next but got disqualified as Bayley attacked Sane when she applied a Boston Crab on Banks. The four of them fought all around the ring. The Kabuki Warriors got the upper-hand as Sane delivered the InSane Elbow Drop on Banks and Bayley.

Seth Rollins appeared as the guest on the Kevin Owens Show to challenge Rey Mysterio in a match at Extreme Rules. Rey appeared with his son Dominik to accept the challenge. He further challenged Seth and Murphy in a tag team match on WWE RAW where the winning team chooses the stipulation for Rey vs. Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Seth Rollins and Murphy teamed up against Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in this matchup on Raw. Dominik took a shot at Murphy's eye when the referee wasn't watching. Mysterio took advantage by hitting Murphy with a 619. He followed up with a Frogsplash for the win and they chose 'An eye for an eye' match stipulation for Extreme Rules.

An EYE for an EYE?@reymysterio picks the stipulation for his match with @WWERollins at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules ... and he wants to pull The #MondayNightMessiah's 👁 out with his bare hands?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1kkzdn2pnV — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

MVP announced on Raw that he would challenge Apollo Crews for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules. He also revealed a newly designed US Title before getting interrupted by Ricochet and Cedric Alexander who were out for a tag team match against MVP and Bobby Lashley.

Cedric was victimized by Lashley’s devastating Spear to suffer a pinfall loss. He also got locked in the Full Nelson by Lashley after the match.

Big Show and The Viking Raiders teamed against Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza on WWE Raw in a six-man tag team action. Andrade locked in the Sleeper Hold to take out Big Show while Ivar was busy taking out Garza. Randy Orton was alone in the ring with Erik and executed a perfect RKO to win the match.

Ruby Riott took on Billie Kay in the next match of RAW. Peyton Royce distracted Riott allowing Kay to hit a big boot to the face. She followed up with a Boyfriend Stealer for the win.

Asuka competed against Bayley in the final match of RAW where Nikki Cross was present at the commentary table. She stood behind the Plexiglass barrier to distract Bayley. Asuka then applied the Asuka Lock on the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Banks tried to save her buddy but got cut off by an Interceptor by Kairi Sane. Bayley tapped out to the submission move to suffer a non-title loss. Asuka celebrated with her title to end the show.