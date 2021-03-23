WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 22, 2021

Also, former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut on the show that took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Here are the results and recap of Raw after FastLane:

Raw kicked off with a non-title match between the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Sheamus. Lashley’s Suplex attempt was blocked as Sheamus gave him a knee-strike before an attempt for a Brogue Kick. The Hurt Business members distracted Sheamus to allow Lashley to hit an All-Mighty Spinebuster after which he applied the Hurt Lock for the win.

Once the match was over, The Hurt Business - MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin pounced on Sheamus for an attack. However, Drew McIntyre arrived at the scene and took out Cedric and Shelton at ringside. He had a brief confrontation with a Lashley to end the segment.

Next up, Raw Women's Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match via the Asuka Lock submission hold after which Rhea Ripley made her debut. She informed how Charlotte Flair is down with COVID-19 at home. Ripley then challenged Asuka for a title match at WrestleMania 37 which was accepted right away.

Later, The Miz (with John Morrison) hosted Miz TV on Raw to challenge Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After threatening to end Bad Bunny’s career, Miz competed in a match against Jeff Hardy.

After blocking a Twist of Fate attempt, Miz sent Hardy shoulder-first into the ring post and followed up with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win. Bad Bunny suddenly appeared and smashed a guitar on Miz's back in a payback from last week. Bunny then accepted the WrestleMania challenge thrown by The Miz.

AJ Styles mocked The New Day members in a promo segment before competing in a singles contest against Kofi Kingston. Omos and Xavier Woods were at ringside to support their respective partners.

AJ hurt Kingston's knees with the Calf Crusher submission but Woods distracted him with his trombone. Omos charged at ringside towards Woods as AJ leaped off with the Phenomenal Forearm. But Kofi amazingly converted it into an SOS to get the pinfall win.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin challenged Drew McIntyre to a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Drew accepted the match with a stipulation if he wins, then Cedric and Benjamin are banned from ringside at WrestleMania 37.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce made the match official where Drew dropped Shelton and Cedric with a Futureshock DDT and a Neckbreaker, respectively. Then the Scottish Warrior leveled both his opponents with a Claymore Kick to get the win and ensure that they can't show up at the scheduled WWE Title match at WrestleMania.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was furious over how his teammates couldn't get the job done to hurt McIntyre in the tag match. He then entered the Raw locker room and said that whoever would have the guts to hurt McIntyre, will receive a shot at the WWE Title.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler was the next tag team match lineup on Raw where Lana and Naomi were sitting at the commentary table. Rose caught Jax with a knee-strike but she got distracted by Reginald at ringside. Baszler leveled Rose with a clothesline as Jax capitalized with the Samoan Drop for the win.

Shane McMahon was mocking Braun Strowman in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker by his side. They were finally interrupted by Strowman who was ready for a rematch from FastLane 2021 against Elias. Strowman sent Ryker over the announce table before smashing Elias with a Running Powerslam for the win.

After the match, Shane McMahon hit Strowman in the back with his crutch but it had to effect. Rather Strowman charged at him and Shane ran for his life and it seemed that his legs were doing just fine.

Strowman then said that if Shane is man enough then he would face him at WrestleMania 37. Shane accepted indicating there would be some sort of stipulations. He then called Strowman stupid before running away from the scene.

Randy Orton appeared in the main event segment of Raw as he wanted The Fiend's mind games to end. Alexa Bliss instead came out with her jack-in-the-box with a pentagram and opened it. A creepy creature came out of it as the lights went out of ThunderDome and the ring exploded with fire.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt was standing behind Orton who grabbed a can of gasoline and poured it all over the demonic creature. Orton then hit an RKO on Fiend and went on to light a match stick over his body.

But The Fiend was right back on his feet who applied the Mandible Claw on Orton before dropping him with Sister Abigail. Alexa Bliss posed at WrestleMania 37 hinting Orton vs Fiend to send the show off-air.