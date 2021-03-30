WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 29, 2021

Plus, Sheamus competed in a singles contest against the US Champion, while a contract signing for the Show of Shows also happened during the episode that took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of WWE Raw:

Raw opened to a shock as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley attacked the Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander after an argument. Lashley took out Shelton with a Flatliner before announcing that the Hurt Business faction is disbanded.

Later, Sheamus competed against US Champion Riddle in the opening contest of Raw and flattened him with a White Noise. A reverse Alabama Slam followed as Sheamus charged with a Brogue Kick.

Riddle countered with a jumping knee but The Celtic Warrior came right back with a furious knee-strike to get the win. Moments later, WWE confirmed that Sheamus will challenge Riddle in a US Title Match at WrestleMania 37.

Next up, Shane McMahon (with Elias and Jaxson Ryker) continued his insults on Braun Strowman until the latter arrived in the ring to compete in a scheduled match with Ryker.

The Monster Among Men picked up an easy win after a splash followed by a Running Powerslam. He then leveled Shane and Elias with a clothesline and informed Shane that their WrestleMania match will now be a Steel Cage Match!

The Miz presented his new singles hip hop number dedicated to Bad Bunny which was a pure insult. Damian Priest and Bunny then arrived to set a confrontation with Miz and Morrison. Bunny downed Miz with a big right hand before entering the ring and tearing apart the Dirt Sheet set, making Miz furious.

After what transpired in the opening segment, Shelton Benjamin wanted to face Bobby Lashley on Raw, and WWE Official Adam Pearce made the singles contest official. Despite Cedric Alexander's distraction, Lashley stood tall as he dropped Shelton with two All-Mighty Spinebusters before finishing off the contest with The Hurt Lock submission win.

Raw Tag Team Champions - The New Day had a verbal encounter with AJ Styles and Omos before Styles and Xavier Woods competed in a scheduled one-on-one bout. Woods countered a Styles Clash attempt with a Tornado DDT and delivered a kick to Omos.

Later, Omos dropped Woods to make the match disqualified. He then threw Kofi Kingston over the barrier before taking out Woods with a Double Chokeslam with Styles.

An episode of Alexa's Playground aired on Raw where both Alexa Bliss and The Fiend were seated in a swing. Alexa also played with the tiny box containing a strange creature to send a message to Fiend’s WrestleMania opponent Randy Orton. She hinted that The Legend Killer will die at the Show of Shows.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler was the next matchup on Raw with Lana, Nia Jax, Reginald, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke present at ringside. Reginald's attempt to interfere during the match created a ringside brawl. Baszler focused on taking out Lana which allowed Naomi to roll up Baszler for a clean pinfall win.

Next up, WrestleMania 37 contract signing went down between Rhea Ripley and Asuka where both of them signed the contracts to make the match official. A verbal argument later, Ripley turned the contract table over and smashed Asuka in the face with it.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions - Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler then came out to challenge Asuka and Ripley to a non-title tag match next week which was accepted by Ripley.

Ricochet stepped up to Drew McIntyre to compete in a match with him on Raw. As the fight went to ringside, Ricochet leaped off the barrier to take his opponent down. Back in the ring, he attempted a 630-splash only to run into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre for the loss.

After the match, Mustafa Ali suddenly attacked Drew McIntyre from behind to begin another singles contest on Raw, right away. After initial domination, Ali was planted with a belly-to-belly suplex.

McIntyre connected with Glasgow Kiss Headbutt followed by a Claymore Kick for the win. It seemed that Lashley had something to do with McIntyre receiving back-to-back opponents.

McIntyre wanted to know if more challenges awaited him this week. Bobby Lashley finally walked out and started a brawl with him. Just when McIntyre started to gain the upper-hand, SmackDown Superstar King Corbin attacked him from behind and planted him with a Deep Six after which Lashley floored his WrestleMania opponent out with the Hurt Lock submission.