WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 31, 2021

Bengaluru, June 1: A stacked Memorial Day weekend edition of Monday Night RAW aired this week where Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston competed in the main event for the WWE Title number-one contender’s spot.



Also on the show, Raw tag team titles were on the line on the night where a rare Intergender Match took place alongside an episode of MizTV with Women's champion and her challenger as guests at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the results of May 31st edition of Raw:



- The Miz and John Morrison kicked off Raw with Miz TV, in which the Hollywood A-Lister admitted that he was injured at WrestleMania Backlash but he had to return after hearing that WWE was set for return of events with fans coming back to the live shows. However, he never disclosed the severity of his injury.



Charlotte Flair then walked into the Miz TV with a pledeg that she will send Rhea Ripley straight to hell at Hell In A Cell PPV. Rhea Ripley didn't take long to interrupt and fired back at The Queen. All of a sudden, Nikki Cross came out to remind Ripley that she defeated her last week in a Beat the Clock challenge.



Charlotte Flair claimed that she could beat Cross in under one minute which led to the opening contest of Raw. Flair competed against Cross in another Beat the Clock challenge with the time counter set for two minutes.



Cross spent moments outside the ring to consume some time. Flair desperately tried to apply the Figure Eight in the last few seconds but the timer expired and Cross was declared the winner.



– Randy Orton defeated Xavier Woods in a scheduled match. Orton connected with the ring-draped DDT but missed the RKO. Woods tried to counter with a backslide but Orton hit him with a Bro Derek (Riddle’s finishing move) to get the win.





– Shayna Baszler locked in her Kirifuda Clutch submission on Reginald during their Intergender Match. Suddenly a pyro hit as the ring turnbuckles exploded causing a distraction to Shayna. Reginald rolled up Shayna to secure a win.– Former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE defeated Lucha House Party - Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a tag team action. They hit the High Justice double team finisher to get the pinfall win.– Ricochet defeated United States Champion Sheamus in a non-title match. Sheamus hit a flying clothesline but Humberto Carrillo came out causing a distraction for him. Ricochet rolled Sheamus up from behind, getting the victory.– Humberto Carrillo defeated Sheamus in the next match of Raw with a roll-up after Ricochet caused a distraction. (Sheamus profusely bled during the match as he possibly broke his nose during the match)– Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Lana and Naomi in a tag team match on Raw. Naomi was neutralized as Rose sent her outside the ring with a knee. Then Rose and Brooke hit a double-team Blockbuster on Lana for the pin to win.– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin in a singles contest. Alexander took a cheap shot into the eyes of Benjamin and hit the Neuralyzer to get the pinfall win.– AJ Styles and Omos (c) defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker to retain WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. Elias walked out on Ryker ending their tag team partnership. AJ executed the Phenomenal Forearm on Ryker to get an easy win.– Reginald appeared on Alexa Bliss’ Playground show, but Shayna Baszler attacked him from behind. After beating him up, Shayna mentioned Bliss' doll Lilly to be a stupid doll. Since Alexa has been a problem for the last couple of weeks, they need to have a chat, next week.– In a backstage interview, Elias said the idea of going from town to town for hours, sitting next to Ryker made him sick, and he didn't want to be around him anymore. It was an apparent explanation of why the tag team partnership between Elias and Ryker was broken.– In another backstage segment, Mustafa Ali warned Mansoor to be careful of who he befriends on Raw as they would gladly stab him in the back. Mansoor denied trusting in Ali's words as the latter smiled at him.– In the main event of Raw, Drew McIntyre competed against Kofi Kingston in a number-one contender’s match for the WWE Championship. Kofi hit his Trouble in Paradise finisher but McIntyre grabbed the bottom rope to survive. Kofi continued rallying with some quick moves. While coming off a top-rope springboard move, McIntyre suddenly caught him with a huge Claymore Kick to get the pin to win.McIntyre will now face Bobby Lashley at the Hell In A Cell 2021 PPV for the WWE Title. After the match, Lashley came out with MVP on the stage to have a staredown with McIntyre to send the show off-air.