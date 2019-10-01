WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 30, 2019

During the event, two former women’s champions featured in a match whereas a couple of Hall of Famers were in attendance. Plus, The Beast Incarnate returned on this special episode of WWE Raw.

RAW season premiere opened with a video package and new theme song with Pyroworks making it's way back to WWE. Rey Mysterio came out to talk about his title shot against Seth Rollins as his son Dominick watched from ringside.

Soon, Brock Lesnar walked out with Paul Heyman to destroy Mysterio with multiple F-5s and Suplexes. Dominick and WWE officials tried to stop him, but suffered his wrath, as well. Later, commentators mentioned that WWE may book criminal charges against Lesnar for his violent actions.

Next up, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks took place as the opening contest of the night with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joining the announce table. She stood on top of the table to raise the title to distract Banks.

Bliss used that opening to send Banks face-first into the turnbuckles to take control. She mounted a series of offensive moves to maintain control until Bayley distracted her. This allowed Banks to roll her up for the victory.

After the match, Becky ran into the ring to force Sasha to run away from the ring. She cut a promo about their Hell in a Cell Championship match before she left the ring.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match took place next with the lineup of Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Otis of Machinery took initial control of the match until Roode planted Tucker with a Spinebuster. Otis then slammed Ziggler to pick up some momentum. But Ziggler came back with a Zig Zag on Tucker and a superkick to Otis. Roode followed up with Glorious DDT on Tucker to win the match and retain the tag titles.

Later, The Miz hosted a must-see edition of MizTV on the season premiere of RAW. He spoke on the vicious attack of Brock Lesnar on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick before he introduced WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan along with Jimmy Hart to the ring.

During the segment, Miz announced a 5-on-5 match at WWE Crown Jewel which is set for October 31st in Saudi Arabia between Team Hogan and Team Flair. And he added Seth Rollins will be the captain of Team Hogan whereas Randy Orton will represent Team Flair.

The two respective team captains Seth Rollins and Randy Orton competed next on Raw in a one-on-one matchup. King Corbin came out to distract Rollins to let Orton start a beatdown. Rusev came out to attack Orton and caused disqualification to the match.

Rusev blocked an RKO and nailed Orton with a big Machka Kick. Rusev then hit one more big kick to King Corbin and announced his entry into Team Hogan. Later, in the backstage, he challenged Seth Rollins to a Universal Championship match.

The Viking Raiders took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the next matchup on Raw where Erik delivered an uppercut on Anderson but Gallows made the tag to roll him over with some furious strikes. He slammed Erik to the mat, but Ivar took out Anderson with a high-fly move. He made the tag and followed up with a big splash on Gallows for the win.

Charly Caruso was talking about the heinous attack by Brock Lesnar on Rey Mysterio and Cesaro interrupted her to say no one cares about Rey. Ricochet denied to agree with him and set up the next match against Cesaro on Raw. Cesaro delivered big uppercuts before he hit shoulder-first into the ring post. Ricochet hit a Superkick on him and paid homage to Rey Mysterio with the West Coast Pop and sat down on Cesaro to pick up the pinfall win.

Next up, the scheduled United States Championship Match happened on Raw in which Cedric Alexander challenged AJ Styles. Styles blocked a Lumbar Check from Cedric and caught him with an inverted DDT to take control. Cedric countered with a Michinoku Driver for a close fall. He tried to follow up with the Lumbar Check but AJ suddenly executed the Styles Clash to get the win and retain US championship.

Later, Natalya competed against Lacey Evans on Raw in a rematch. Evans hit a swinging neckbreaker to control the match, but Nattie hit back with some furious strikes. Natalya followed up with a big clothesline and tried to lock in the Sharpshooter. But Evans kicked out of that, raked Nattie in the eyes and rolled her up to get a cheap win. She also hit a Women's Right on Natalya once the match was over.

WWE Universal Championship Match was the main event of the night as Rusev challenged Seth Rollins for the title earlier during the show. Randy Orton and King Corbin were stood on the ramp to have a look at the match. Rollins took out Rusev with a kick.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley returned to the show to a mixed reaction from the crowd. Lana joined him on the stage and started making out with him to stun Rusev and the entire WWE Universe! The lights went out as The Fiend appeared inside the ring to attack Rollins. He choked out the champion with the Mandible Claw to end the show.