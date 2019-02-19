WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 18, 2019

While, there were major fall-outs from Elimination Chamber 2019 pay-per-view, many NXT stars debuted on last night's show to give a fresh look to the red brand. Plus, we also saw the start of the build up for the Fastlane PPV on the show.

Here are the results from WWE's flagship show:

WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H opened this week's show with the speech about the success of Elimination Chamber 2019 and also spoke about DX being inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame.

The Game also announced that many debuts would happen on the show as he confirmed the likes of Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa would be the one's making an appearance later in the night.

A Tables Match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin was the opening contest of the night. Corbin took advantage by working on the injured ribs of the monster throughout the match. Strowman, however, hit back with the steel steps on multiple occasions and lifted Corbin up to execute the Running Powerslam through the table for the win.

While en route to the backstage, Braun Strowman had a face to face confrontation with Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, who came out to cut a promo about the Universal Championship match at Wrestlemania 35. He affirmed that there isn’t enough fire in Rollins’ soul to burn down the Suplex City to end the segment.

Next up, the new Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor came out to talk about his win at Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush attacked him from behind. The beatdown continued until Ricochet came to Balor's rescue. This led to a tag team match between the four and Ricochet hit a springboard uppercut followed by 630 splash for the win.

The next match on Raw took place between the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins against Lucha House Party. Metallik distracted Hawkins from outside to let Dorado connect with a Hurricurana for the win. Meanwhile, the Heavy Machinery were out to cut a promo until Lacey Evans appeared and the former NXT stars tried to impress the Lady of WWE to end the segment.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival competed against debutants Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano from NXT. Before the match, Roode and Gable joined the two teams for a promo. In the match, Gargano hit a slingshot spear on Dawson to capitalize and tagged in Ciampa as they connected with a running knee/superkick combo for the victory.

Next up, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley appeared on Raw to receive a round of applause from the fans, who chanted 'you deserve it' for the champs before Nia Jax and Tamina walked in. The heel pair insulted Banks by saying that she has never had a successful title defense till now. The two heels then walked away with hints of a future feud.

Drew McIntyre was keen on a match with Seth Rollins in a backstage segment. But Dean Ambrose walked into the scene and slapped him in the face to set up a match on Raw. McIntyre was in full control of the match until Ambrose hit a Neckbreaker. But McIntyre hit back with a Claymore Kick on Ambrose to get the win.

Next up, Elias was out on Raw to have his routine musical segment. But Aleister Black interrupted him to set up a match right away. Elias was able to hit a knee to the face of Black to have a near fall. But Black caught him with the Black Mass for an impressive win.

The main event of Raw was Ronda Rousey's defense of the Women’s Championship against Ruby Riott. Ronda started the match with some judo throws followed by a triangle lock. But Riott hit two Riott Kicks to counter. Rousey came back into the contest with a reverse Alabama Slam followed by the arm-bar submission for the win. She delivered Piper's Pit on Morgan and a judo throw to Logan to close the show.