WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 8, 2018

We also saw Shawn Michaels and Triple H make an appearance to talk on the actions of the Brothers of Destruction to start a storyline angle for Crown Jewel event. Plus, Trish Stratus and Lita also appeared on the show to start the buildup for Evolution PPV.

Triple H kicked off the show as he came down to the ring to address the Super Show Down attack from Brothers of Destruction. Shawn Michaels also soon joined him in the ring and this time the pair were not in corporate suits meaning a DX reunion seemed evident.

They confirmed the same by stating that Michaels' respect for the Undertaker has vanished. So the duo announced that they will team up at Crown Jewel to seek redemption against Kane and Taker.

The opening contest of Raw featured Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match. The Chicago crowd continued to boo Bobby Lashley despite his dominance in the match. They cheered for Kevin Owens who hit a senton and sent Lashley into the barricade. But Lashley was able to come back with valiant efforts to hit an over the shoulder slam to get the win. Lashley turned heel on Owens after the match by attacking him relentlessly after the match.

Next up, Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins teamed up for a rematch against the Riott Squad. After the Bella Twins early involvement, Ronda Rousey entered the match to hit a modified Angle slam followed by the armbar to pick up the win via submission.

Meanwhile, The Bella Twins blindsided her from the back to turn heel. Rousey tried to fight back only to get caught up in the number games. Nikki Bella posed with the WWE Raw women’s championship before she left the ring to start the storyline for the championship match at Evolution.

Later, a battle royal took place on Raw which featured several unknown superstars. Baron Corbin was the only known face in the mix alongside some jobbers. One of them named The Conquistador won the contest after he hit an Angle Slam to eliminate Corbin from the match.

After that he removed his mask and to everyone's surprise it was none other than Kurt Angle. The crowd erupted with joy as we got to know that Kurt Angle and John Cena are the first two men to enter the world cup tournament from the flagship show.

Next up, Finn Balor and Bayley teamed up to take on Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal. Balor hit the Coup De Grace to get the win in this mixed tag team match.

Meanwhile, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable teamed up against The Ascension to pick up the win. But, the Authors of Pain arrived in the ring after the match to deliver an assault on the four competitors of the match.

Later, Ember Moon and Nia Jax featured in a friendly match that went in favor of Moon. Jax never recovered from a fall on the LED apron which meant Moon won the match via count-out.

As announced earlier, Trish Stratus made an appearance on Raw to a nice cheer from the fans. She gave a fitting reply to Alexa Bliss’ trash talk from last week. But Bliss continued with her nasty comments towards the Hall of Famer.

Mickie James also arrived in the ring to take the side of The Goddess. So Trish wanted a friend of her own to show up, as well. Lita’s music played as the veteran made her way into the ring. A brawl broke out inside the ring between the four. Trish and Lita took out Bliss and James from the ring to stand tall.

Later, Paul Heyman had a promo segment on Brock Lesnar's title chance at Crown Jewel.

The Shield vs. The Dogs of War in a rematch from Super Show Down was the main event of Raw. It was a back and forth contest in which Dean Ambrose hit a DDT on Strowman to set up Roman Reigns to hit a spear on the behemoth.

As the match progressed, Seth Rollins delivered a clothesline to Ziggler to gain control. But McIntyre came from behind and hit a Claymore Kick on Ambrose to pick up the win. Ambrose seemed unhappy with that and walked away leaving Reigns and Rollins stranded in the ring to end the show on a confusing note.