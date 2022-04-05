WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: April 4, 2022

New challengers were determined for the Women’s Tag Team Championships while the United States Champion suffered another pin-fall loss.

Returns and debuts retained the surprise elements for Raw After 'Mania while a shocking betrayal was also there. Also, a new WWE NXT Champion was crowned on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the April 4 Raw After WrestleMania 38 episode that was presented from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas:

– The post-WrestleMania 38 episode of WWE RAW opened up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday after which Cody Rhodes came out to big pop from the crowd.

Cody delivered an emotional promo after which Seth Rollins arrived at the ring. After a brief staredown, Seth told something to Cody before leaving which wasn't audible to the people.

- In a Championship Contender’s Match, Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

There was a bit of miscommunication between the challengers as the champions double-teamed with a modified Lungblower on Liv for the pin to win.

- Kevin Owens came down to the ring to reminisce the beatdown he received from Stone Cold Steve Austin on WrestleMania Saturday. Elias made a return on Raw After 'Mania to confront amid huge cheers from the crowd.

Elias counted to ten seconds within which Owens could either hit him or leave the ring. Owens opted for the second option.

- Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) was defeated by The Miz in a short match. Miz connected with his pendant Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win within a few minutes.

Once the match was over, Veer Mahaan finally made his solo Raw debut by attacking Dominik. Rey tried to make the save but Veer dropped him with a big clothesline, then smashed him into the mat. Veer punished Dominik some more with the Camel Clutch submission before letting go.

- New WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was on the show who simply cut a promo and earned cheers from the crowd. No mention was there on her first opponent.

- WWE NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Roode) to become the new champion. After neutralizing Roode, Breakker kicked out of a Superkick by Ziggler.

Breakker surprised everyone with a Spear on Ziggler followed by his pendant bodyslam on the mat for the pin to win.

- MVP introduced Bobby Lashley to plug in his big win at WrestleMania 38 against Omos. Suddenly, MVP turned on Lashley with an attack from behind to make way for Omos for a beatdown.

MVP hit Lashley with a Drive-By Kick after which Omos connected with a Tree Slam to lay out Lashley.

- Liv Morgan consulted with WWE Official Adam Pearce and secured a Women’s Tag Team Championship for herself and Rhea Ripley for next week.

- Queen Zelina Vega blamed Carmella for dropping the Women’s Tag Team Championships to Sasha Banks and Naomi. Vega and Carmella got into a physical confrontation as the latter hid behind his boyfriend, Raw commentator Corey Graves. Vega backed down after which Carmella and Graves passionately started making out on live TV.

- In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Austin Theory and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defeated Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and United States Champion Finn Bálor.

The finishing sequence saw Jey superkick-ing Riddle out of midair. Bálor hit Jey with a Sling Blade but Theory grabbed Bálor from behind and hit the ATL for the pin to win.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge came out for another dark promo on Raw and he was soon joined by his new follower Damian Priest. The two discussed their new alliance when AJ Styles came out running for payback from his WrestleMania loss.

Styles wiped Edge out and brought out chairs, intending for a con-chair-to, but Priest blindsided him from behind. Styles backfired but Edge leveled him with a Spear. Edge also went for a con-chair-to, but WWE officials ran out and stopped them.

- Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Dawkins punched Gable and laid him on a table, allowing Ford to connect with a big Frog Splash through the table for the win.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos graced Raw with their presence in the main event segment.

In a short promo, Reigns reminded how he smashed Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, living up to his promise. The Tribal Chief would also inform about the next step in his career on this Friday Night SmackDown. He then ordered Dallas, Texas to acknowledge him to send the show off-air.