WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 31, 2022

Check out the recap and results from the January 31 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:



– WWE Official Adam Pearce talked about the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in the opening segment.

The new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came out with MVP and complained about making the decision.

Brock Lesnar then came out in his ring gear and stated the following:



“Don’t worry Bobby, it’s not you. At WrestleMania, I’m going to face Roman Reigns. But at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is going to be Title vs. Title.”





Brock then challenged Bobby to a Title rematch right there, but MVP declined. Pearce then announced that Lesnar will be one of the participants in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.– Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H in the opening contest of Raw. Rhea kicked out of a Tornado DDT. She then blocked a neckbreaker and turned it into the Riptide for the pin to win.– Alexa Bliss went back to Therapy sessions where the therapist gave Alexa a replica of Lilly upon seeing which the latter became emotional.– The Miz (without Maryse) defeated Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) in a singles bout. Miz faked an injury to show the referee that Rey tripped him.

The referee ejected Rey from ringside to cause a distraction for Dominik to which Miz capitalized with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.



– 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke escaped Tamina in a backstage segment to retain her title.



– Kevin Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with Seth Rollins being the guest. He gave major news and it’s that he had been added to the Elimination Chamber Match after his performance at the Royal Rumble (Seth never lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble).



– Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. In the finishing sequence, Theory kicked Owens’ knee as he was coming through the ropes and then nailed the ATL for the pin to win to confirm his Chamber spot.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) defeated Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Roode) in the next match. Ziggler dropped Dawkins with a DDT but Dawkins kicked out. Dawkins countered the running superkick and hit the underhook neckbreaker finisher for the pin to win.– RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable defeated Riddle in a Scooter Race as Otis attacked Riddle in the final lap. This led to the next match on Raw.– Riddle defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Otis (with Chad Gable) to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.After a Ripcord Knee, Riddle went for the RKO but it was blocked. Riddle headed to the top rope and connected with the Floating Bro to get the win and cement his Chamber match spot.– Bianca Belair defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. Belair countered a slam with a backbreaker and hit the KOD for the pin to win.– AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. Rey missed a top rope senton after which AJ set him up for the Styles Cash position and successfully hit it to get the pin to win and claim the final Chamber match spot.– Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey made her Raw return and claimed to have unfinished business with both Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.Becky came out and said she’s the only woman to beat Ronda in WWE. Ronda then took down Becky with a judo throw and said she’ll pick her WrestleMania 38 opponent on this Friday’s SmackDown.As Ronda left the ring, WWE Hall Of Famer Lita came out to a huge pop and mentioned how Becky doesn’t back down from any challenge.Becky agreed to this, which resulted in Lita challenging Becky to a RAW Women’s Championship match at the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event.Becky denied the challenge which led to Lita doubting her capability. Becky said that she is not scared and if Lita wants a match at Elimination Chamber, it’s on. The two stared at each other amid huge cheers from the fans as Raw went off the air.