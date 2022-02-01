WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 31, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 1: This week’s episode of Raw started the builds for Wrestlemania 38 and Elimination Chamber 2022 at the same time in the presence of both the Men and Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 match winners.
WWE Hall of Famer Lita was on the show who was confirmed to make her singles return at Elimination Chamber. Plus, three Chamber match qualifiers were also there on the show to set the lineups of the WWE Title Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.
Check out the recap and results from the January 31 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:
– WWE Official Adam Pearce talked about the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in the opening segment.
The new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came out with MVP and complained about making the decision.
Brock Lesnar then came out in his ring gear and stated the following:
“Don’t worry Bobby, it’s not you. At WrestleMania, I’m going to face Roman Reigns. But at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is going to be Title vs. Title.”
IT IS OFFICIAL.@BrockLesnar will be in the #WWETitle Match at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/Xn6AcsH5TN— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
The referee ejected Rey from ringside to cause a distraction for Dominik to which Miz capitalized with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.
– 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke escaped Tamina in a backstage segment to retain her title.
– Kevin Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with Seth Rollins being the guest. He gave major news and it’s that he had been added to the Elimination Chamber Match after his performance at the Royal Rumble (Seth never lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble).
– Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. In the finishing sequence, Theory kicked Owens’ knee as he was coming through the ropes and then nailed the ATL for the pin to win to confirm his Chamber spot.
.@austintheory1 is going to #WWEChamber!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IsRZt0Lbi9— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
Hey @RandyOrton, look at what @SuperKingofBros did!!!#WWEChamber#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Mug0tEEdsM— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
#WWEChamber just became PHENOMENAL!@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V61zQny0zs— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
"You'll get my answer THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!"@RondaRousey lets #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE know the latest on her #WrestleMania decision. pic.twitter.com/rcygU3SWJA— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
"If you want a match at #WWEChamber, you've got it!"#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @AmyDumas— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
LITA is BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/W6UQZrRy6e
