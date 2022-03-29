WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: March 28, 2022

Two big returns featured on the night, one of which resulted in a new match at Wrestlemania 38. Rey Mysterio also was in action alongside a huge eight-woman tag team bout featuring all the participants of Wrestlemania woman’s tag team title match.

Plus, WWE Champion and Universal Champion made a rare appearance on Wrestlemania Raw that went down from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Check out the recap and results from the March 28 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opened WrestleMania RAW with a funny promo stating "the WWE and Universal Title will get married and have a baby, and he will be in full custody of it this Sunday". Lesnar vowed to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to end the promo.

– Seth Rollins had a meeting with Vince McMahon and secured his Wrestlemania match. However, his opponent won’t be let known until Rollins arrive at the ring to have the match.

– The Miz introduced Lucha Logan and it was Logan Paul who was wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask which Miz stole, last week. The Mysterios eventually came out and attacked the two heels to ensue a brawl.

– Rey Mysterio then defeated The Miz in a singles contest. Miz and Rey tangled when Rey blocked a powerbomb. They traded roll-ups and Rey successfully secured the pin, out of nowhere.

After the match, Rey was able to his mask back from Logan and The Mysterios then hit a double 619 while Dominik went to the top rope for a big splash on Miz.

– Omos defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match via Count-Out. Omos clotheslined Erik outside the ring from which he couldn’t recover and return to the ring.

– Omos featured an after-match interview where he was looking for a WrestleMania 38 opponent. Former 2-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley then made a surprise return to a big ovation. Omos shoved off Lashley as a brawl ensued.

Lashley finally took Omos down with a 3rd shoulder tackle as both the men pointed to the WrestleMania 38 sign. Omos vs. Lashley was then made official for the Show of Shows.

– Reggie proposed to 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and the answer was yes. Tamina attacked Dana and went for a pin-fall attempt but Reggie saved Dana. Akira Tozawa then came out and proposed to Tamina and her answer was yes, too.

– The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos with Paul Heyman) came out and told the fans to stop chanting “WHAT!?”

Reigns then reminded everyone how Brock Lesnar busted him open at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 and defeated him. All of his family was left disappointed with that loss.

The Tribal Chief said how he has done everything in his business, except for beating The Beast at WrestleMania. Just like already he took away Paul Heyman from Brock, and converted 'The Advocate’ into 'The Wise Man’, he would take away the WWE Championship from Brock, this Sunday.

– Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, and Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella and Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a huge eight-woman tag team match. After a miscommunication among the heels, Naomi stunned Vega with a kick. Ripley got the tag and hit the Riptide on Vega for the pin to win.

– A video on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s career aired after which Kevin Owens cut a promo on how WWE produces the best tribute videos. He bragged about main-eventing WrestleMania Saturday with Austin and then teaching the legend a lesson. KO also promised to hit Austin with a Stunner and become the new Master of Stunner at WrestleMania.

– Austin Theory defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a non-title matchup. After blocking a top rope move, Theory hit The ATL in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Bianca Belair during the latter’s returning promo and tried to cut her braid. Belair fought her off and ended up dropping her with two KODs. Belair also chopped off some of Becky’s hairs to end the segment.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. Corbin abandoned Moss during the match, allowing Drew to connect with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

After the match, Corbin assaulted Drew and hit him with an End of Days. Corbin also escaped with Drew’s Sword Angela.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles appeared in backstage promos and warned each other ahead of their WrestleMania 38 clash.

– In the main event match, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos via DQ.

Orton hit the ring-draped DDT and went for the RKO when The Street Profits attacked Orton to cause the disqualification. After the match, Randy Orton and Riddle took out The Profits by dropping them with RKOs.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs also came out and took out The Usos. Orton and Riddle posed in the corners as the commentators plugged in the WrestleMania 38 card to send the show off-air.

Team RK-Bro went on a rampage on Wrestlemania Raw main event (image courtesy WWE.com)