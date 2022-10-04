WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 3, 2022

The main event of the night saw IYO SKY defeat a former Raw Women's Champion via interference from her DAMAGE CTRL buddies. Also, veteran superstars AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio teamed up to take care of Judgment Day.

Check out the recap and results from the October 3 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota:

- Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik) kicked off things on Raw as Balor promised to take Edge out for good in their "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules.

Dominik said that he hates his father Rey Mysterio since he lied to him, his whole life and that Judgment Day is his new family.

- Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Ripley and Dominik) defeated AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in the opening tag team match of Raw. On the outside, Rey and Dominik had another face-off.

Dominik told his father to hit him but Rhea Ripley took him down with a clothesline. Inside the ring, the distraction allowed Balor to hit the Coup De Grace on Styles for the pin win.

After the match, AJ was seemingly upset with Rey and shoved him to the mat. Judgment Day then pounced on Styles and grounded him with the South of Heaven maneuver.

- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated returning Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship. After a Spear Lashley faded Ali away with the Hurt Lock for a submission win.

After the match, Seth Rollins attacked both superstars and planted them with his Carb Stomp maneuver.

- Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle then appeared face-to-face ahead of their Fight Pit Match. Seth threatened to knock Riddle out when UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier appeared on the titantron, live via satellite.

DC said that things have gone too far between these two Raw Superstars and that he is fed up. He also vowed to lay down the law right inside the squared circle so that one man walks out as the winner at Extreme Rules.

We haven't had a via satellite in quite some time!@dc_mma in the house!#WWERAW #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lEU4aSo2lV — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 4, 2022

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai (with DAMAGE CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY) defeated Candice LeRae after distractions came from her buddies. Bayley pushed LeRae off the top rope when the referee wasn't watching as Kai got a roll-up victory.

- In a backstage segment, The Miz woke up and found a portrait of himself and Dexter Lumis in his hand.

- Otis (with Chad Gable) defeated Johnny Gargano after Austin Theory hit Gargano with his Money in the Bank briefcase, out of nowhere. Otis his big splash finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Theory and Alpha Academy attacked Gargano, but Braun Strowman came out to make the save.

- Braun Strowman then defeated Chad Gable (without Otis). In a quick matchup, Strowman powerslam-ed his way to the victory after a monstrous missile drop-kick.

- Bobby Lashley said in a promo that he will defend his United States Title against Seth Rollins on the Season Premiere of RAW, next week. Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano was also announced.

- RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley had a Contract Signing for their Ladder Match at Extreme Rules inside the ring. Hosted by Corey Graves, the signing went down without any physicality.

But the camera cut to the backstage area after the signing where Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley also yanked Bianca by her ponytail and attacked her. An irate Alexa then challenged IYO SKY to a match for later the night.

- Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn) defeated Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) in a singles contest. After a Samoan Drop, Solo hit the Spinning Solo finisher to get the pin to win.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared in a pre-taped promo about how he will have to be a one-man army to take care of Judgment Day at Extreme Rules for his I Quit Match against Finn Balor.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with DAMAGE CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai) defeated Alexa Bliss (with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair) after distractions came from her buddies. Bliss successfully hit the Twisted Bliss but Bayley distracted the referee so that he couldn't count the pin.

Bliss again went to the top rope but SKY countered with an Air Raid Crash before leaping off the top rope with her pendant moonsault to secure the pin-fall victory.

After the match, DAMAGE CTRL attacked Alexa and Belair with a Ladder. Asuka came out with a Kendo Stick, but she was quickly outnumbered. RAW ended with Bayley, Kai, and SKY posing with Women's division Titles on a ladder.