WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 12, 2022

Plus, both the Women's Championships from the Raw brand were on the line on the show out of which one changed hands, while former NXT Championship Johnny Gargano made his return to action after almost nine months.

Check out the recap and results from the September 12 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

- Seth Rollins kicked things off in a promo by saying that Matt Riddle had requested a rematch against him, but he's not interested. Seth said he's rather interested to go after titles in the WWE. Riddle interrupted out of nowhere and attacked Rollins.

Suddenly, Finn Balor and Damian Priest came out and tried to recruit Riddle to Judgment Day. After Riddle declined the offer Finn wanted to compete against him in a match.

- Finn Balor then defeated Matt Riddle with some help from Priest and Rollins in the opening contest of Raw. In the middle of the match, Rey Mysterio jumped onto Damian Priest who was standing at ringside.

Rollins tried to attack Riddle to provide a distraction. Riddle was about to hit Seth with a DDT but Balor planted him with a slam. And followed with Coup de Grace for the pin-fall victory. After the match, Seth planted Riddle with The Stomp.

- Dominik Mysterio addressed his father Rey Mysterio and showed reasons for joining Judgment Day in a promo.

- Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (with Bayley) defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (c) to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Raquel tried to neutralize Bayley as she was trying to interfere in the match but then she turned around into a kick and Moonsault from IYO. Back in the ring, Dakota Kai hit a Destroyer on Aliyah to secure the pin-fall win.

- Johnny Gargano defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in his in-ring return. Gargano booted Otis away and planted Gable with the One Final Beat DDT for the pin to win.

After the match, Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory attacked Gargano with the MITB briefcase. Theory then arrived at the ring to cut a promo.

Kevin Owens interrupted and said that Theory doesn't have what it takes to be the future of WWE. Owens also slapped Theory in the heat of conversation as they get into a brawl. Officials entered the ring as they had to be separated.

- Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women's Championship in an Open Challenge. In a short match, Belair hit her opponent with some knee strikes before connecting with KOD for the pin-fall victory.

Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota, and IYO SKY) surrounded Bianca after the match willing to launch an attack but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save. The segment ended with Bianca planting Bayley with a Spinebuster and booting her out of the ring.

- Omos (with MVP) defeated 2 Local Wrestlers with his pendant tree slams.

- In a backstage segment, Seth Rollins challenged Bobby Lashley to a match for the United States Championship on next week's RAW. Lashley accepted to make the match, official.

- In a pre-taped segment, it was shown that Dexter Lumis broke into The Miz and Maryse's house and drew a portrait of their family.

- Edge defeated Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Raw via DQ after The Judgement Day (Balor, Priest, and Ripley) interfered and attacked the WWE Hall Of Famer.

After an Impaler DDT, Edge was about to put down Dominik with Spear but Rey Mysterio appeared and stopped him from doing so. The entire Judgment Day then attacked Edge to cause the disqualification.

With a steel chair, Dominik bashed Edge over and over in the already injured knee. Balor then hit the Coup de Grace on Edge's knee Judgment Day posed with Edge lying still in the ring as Raw went off the air.