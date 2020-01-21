WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 20, 2020

Lashley and Rusev continued their feud through a mixed tag team contest. Plus, Brock Lesnar attended the show to add hype to Royal Rumble on the show which took place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Check out the results Raw in Kansas:

WWE Raw opened with Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar out in the ring to request the fans for their support (in a sarcastic heel manner).

The promo was quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe who stood together on the ramp and brought out RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders as backup. Moments later, a brawl broke inside the ring as the babyfaces hit their finishers to stand tall.

Ladder Match for the WWE United States Title took place next on WWE Raw with the lineup being Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade. Mysterio powerbombed Andrade through a ladder bridge followed that with a 619 to send him out of the ring. He climbed the ladder to grab the title but Zelina Vega prevented him from unhooking it.

Andrade came from behind and sent Rey off another ladder bridge. He then grabbed the US title to retain it. After the match, Andrade tried to deliver the Hammerlock DDT to Rey on the concrete but Humberto Carrillo returned to make the save.

Later on Raw, Aleister Black squashed an enhancement talent in just a few seconds with a Black Mass.

Next up, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman to say that there's not even one person who can challenge the champion en route to Royal Rumble. Ricochet came out to face the champion and said that he’s not scared of the beast. Lesnar then hit Ricochet in the groin to keep him down before he left the ring.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre happened next on WWE Raw and the match ended in disqualification after The OC's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared and started a beat down on McIntyre. Orton brought a steel chair to scare them away from the ring. He then hit McIntyre with an RKO to a big pop from the audience. But McIntyre regrouped and took the mic to say this won't happen again and left the ring.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch faced one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane, next with Asuka at ringside trying to distract. Becky neutralized Asuka with a leap-off before kicking Sane in the face.

The champion next hit a Bexploder Suplex followed by a Dis-Arm-Her Lock through which Becky picked up a submission win. Asuka then hit Becky with a Shining Wizard before applying the Asuka Lock to end the segment.

You wouldn't know it to look at this, but @BeckyLynchWWE IS victorious over @KairiSaneWWE tonight.@WWEAsuka is waiting in the wings this Sunday... #RAW pic.twitter.com/80gm09ERkC — WWE (@WWE) 21 January 2020

The Viking Raiders defended WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy after what transpired during the opening segment of the show. Erik delivered a powerbomb on Murphy as Ivar went for a top rope move.

But Seth shoved him off from the top rope. Murphy then hit a big knee to Erik as Rollins followed up with a Stomp when the referee was distracted. Murphy covered Erik to get the pinfall win and earn the tag team gold.

Next up, Erick Rowan competed on WWE Raw against Matt Hardy in a singles contest. Erick was bit in the hand by his caged pet for a second week in a row. But he still delivered a huge splash followed by the Iron Claw Chokeslam to get an easy win over Hardy.

WWE RAW main-event featured Lana and Bobby Lashley teaming up to take on Liv Morgan and Rusev in a mixed tag team match. Liv and Lana were down in the ring after hitting each other with double clotheslines.

Rusev gave a kick on Lashley and readied himself for a Machka Kick but Lana grabbed his legs. Lashley took advantage of this and hit a huge spear to get the win. Lana celebrated with Lashley on the ramp as the go-home Raw for Royal Rumble went off air.