WWE Money in the Bank 2021 match card with predictions

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders have upstaged the tag champs on Raw ever since winning the number-one contenders' spot and they will finally get their opportunity at the Raw Tag Team belts at Money in the Bank.

AJ Styles and Omos will go up against Erik and Ivar in a traditional tag bout with odds being on their side. With Vince McMahon heavy on the idea of the seven-footer Omos becoming the new monstrous figure of the Raw roster, we assume that he won't be dropping the tag team titles and will thereby retain his winning streak.

Prediction - There is no doubt about the chemistry of the Vikings as a tag team. But the fact that AJ Styles is a top superstar of Raw and Omos is a protected guy, will prohibit the Raiders from winning the gold at the PPV event as WWE must be wanting the existing champions to head onto Summerslam for a bigger title defense.

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The two brute forces colliding for the championship guarantees a must-see matchup but then again the repetitive booking of the Raw Women's Title picture may create a lack of interest.

Earlier, Ripley unleashed her brutality at WWE Hell in a Cell, forcing Charlotte Flair to stay on top of her tactics. The Nightmare ultimately retained her title via disqualification and the rematch was bound to happen. WWE creative didn't have second choices for the matchup either as the Raw Women's division is going through a downtime.

Prediction - WWE might be happy to hand over the title to the trusted shoulder of Charlotte Flair. But with live fans in attendance, they're going to boo The Queen out of the building if the title change occurs. So the match outcome for this contest remains 50-50, at this point.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley permanently closed the door for the top-most Raw Superstar, Drew McIntyre to come after his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Now he threatens another former WWE Champ in Kofi Kingston will face the same consequences.

Back on Raw, The All-Might Champion seemed to move away from his partnership with MVP so that he could focus on punishing his opponents rather than enjoying a lavish lifestyle. He proceeded to warn Kofi by saying that he's going to end The New Day combatant's career.

Prediction - WWE was able to churn out a top superstar in Bobby Lashley via his mega Wrestlemania win over McIntyre and that run won't end at least until Summerslam 2021. Currently, he is projected to feature in a mega title defense on August 21 against either Goldberg or Brock Lesnar. So the question is how long he will take to pin or submit Kofi in a potential squash fight at Money in the Bank.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

The Rated-R Superstar returned last month on Smackdown and for the first time since WrestleMania 37, delivering a spree of attacks to the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Uso Twins.

With the Mysterios by his side, his confidence has grown even stronger as he plans to capture the twelfth world title of his career at Money in the Bank. The upcoming match will also bring him the one-on-title match opportunity against The Head of the Table that he never received following his 2021 Royal Rumble match win.

Prediction - As much as Edge wants to become the champion and as much as the momentum he has on his side, he's unlikely to be the one to break Roman Reigns' undefeated streak. Spoilers suggest Seth Rollins will make his presence felt to cost Edge (Rollins was supposed to be the number-one contender for the Universal Title until Edge made his return) the title match to set up another dream bout at Summerslam. The Architect vs. The Rated-R Superstar is likely to serve as the co-main event of the August 21 PPV.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka is the scheduled line-up.

Going by the lineup of this match, Alexa Bliss is the most accomplished of all the competitors and she is odds on favorite to win the matchup. She is also playing the role of a mysterious character who possesses some inhuman power that could help her to reach that briefcase, high above the ring.

But since she has already won the MITB ladder match in the past and capturing this again isn't necessary to drag her into the title picture. So, WWE might choose a newbie to win the contract.

Prediction - Liv Morgan has been involved in a storyline on Smackdown where she had to fight her way into the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, overcoming the favoritisms played by WWE Official Sonya Deville. This played as an angle to elevate her level, as well as a groundwork for a potential MITB ladder match win for her.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura is the line-up.

There are quite a few names who could emerge as the 2021 men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner and become a new world champion in the coming months. The likes of Big E or Kevin Owens or even Nakamura with his renewed ‘King of Strong Styles' have enough momentum on their side to capture the briefcase. But going by WWE's booking, they might just keep faith on a trusted shoulder.

Prediction - Drew McIntyre is a top superstar on Raw who can't be in the championship picture until and unless Bobby Lashley is the reigning WWE Champion. So the Scottish Warrior might go back to the main event picture via indirect route when he wins that Money in the Bank contract.

Also watch out for Ricochet and John Morrison in the ladder match as these two high-flyers are bound to perform some death-defying stunts, leading the fans to chant "This is Awesome!"