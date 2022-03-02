WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 1, 2022

Bengaluru, March 2: This week’s NXT had the main event match featuring the NXT North American Champion who put his title on the line against Pete Dunne.
First-round matches for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic went down while a winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Imperium leader Gunther. Also, NXT Champion Bron Breaker featured in a tag team contest on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the recap and results from the March 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– In the opening contest, NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Raw Superstars The Dirty Dawgs - Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a tag team action. Ciampa got the pin-fall win over Ziggler after blocking a superkick and connecting with the Fairy Tale Ending.
