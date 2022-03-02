WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 1, 2022

Check out the recap and results from the March 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:



– In the opening contest, NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Raw Superstars The Dirty Dawgs - Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a tag team action. Ciampa got the pin-fall win over Ziggler after blocking a superkick and connecting with the Fairy Tale Ending.





– LA Knight cut a promo on Grayson Waller to continue his feud as he laid down a challenge for the Last Man Standing match against him.– Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to advance to the next round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.Persia grabbed Choo but Kai levelled her with a pump kick. After a 'moonsault' from Choo, Kai followed up with a double stomp on Persia for the pin to win.– Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller in a short match. Lash sent Miller face-first into the turnbuckles and then drove her into the mat for the pin to win.– Gunther defeated Solo Sikoa to end the latter’s winning streak. After choking out Solo with the Sleeper submission hold, Gunther connected with two powerbombs to get a dominant pin-fall win.– Harland (with Joe Gacy) defeated Draco Anthony in the next match of WWE NXT. After man-handling Draco, Harland sent Draco face-first into the mat and then planted him with a big slam for the pin to win.– Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz to advance to the next round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.Gonzalez caught Feroz off the top for a big fall-away slam and then clubbed her into the mat. After a big Chingona Bomb to Feroz, Jade tagged as Gonzalez slammed her on top of Feroz for the pin to win.– Tony D’Angelo appeared in a promo segment from a dock as he mentioned having his sights set on a big fish at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. He was probably indicating a match against Dexter Lumis for the upcoming NXT Specials.– Von Wagner (with Bodhi Hayward) defeated Andre Chase in the next match via distraction by Bodhi. Chase was focused on neutralizing Bodhi as Wagner clotheslined his opponent. Chase hit the big Cutter finisher for the pin to win.– Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) defeated Pete Dunne to retain his NXT North American Championship in the main event match. Dunne went to take out Trick off the ring apron as Hayes sent Dunne to the mat.Hayes followed up with the flying leg drop for the pin to win. NXT went overtime as Hayes revealed that he will defend his title in a Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver to send the show off-air.