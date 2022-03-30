WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 29, 2022

A former champion returned to the show to set up a new title match for Stand & Deliver. Plus, two top factions of NXT, Imperium, and MSK went head to head in a huge tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner) defeated MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) and LA Knight in the opening six-man tag team contest of the night.

The finishing sequence saw Gunther and Knight brawling at ringside while Barthel got pinned by Carter. Since Barthel was not the legal one in the match, the pin wasn’t counted. Rather, Aichner came in, knocked Lee off the apron, and then leveled Carter with a stiff clothesline to secure the pin-fall win.

– The challengers for WWE NXT Women’s Championship Fatal-4-Way match at Stand & Deliver, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade cut separate promos at the champion Mandy Rose about how they are willing to do anything to dethrone her from the championship reign.

– Ivy Nile (with Malcolm Bivens) defeated Tiffany Stratton after Sarray appeared on the ramp for the distraction. Ivy applied her Dragon Sleeper submission to get the win.

– Tommaso Ciampa appeared in a backstage promo on how he’s been there on NXT since 2015. That fans have been with him throughout this ride and at Stand & Deliver he will be competing on NXT for one last time.

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson (with Fallon Henley) defeated Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza (with Elektra Lopez) in a tag team match.

Elektra was providing distractions that led Henley to neutralize her at ringside. A distracted Wilde missed a 450-splash on Briggs and received a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Jensen tagged in and hit the High Low maneuver with Briggs on Wilde for the pin to win.

– Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta & Duke Hudson will apparently have a best dress-off contest in Dallas, Texas during the Stand & Deliver event.

– Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) came out and revealed that they attacked Wendy Choo, backstage.

Choo’s tag team partner, Dakota Kai came out and tried to attack them, but the heel faction beat her in the ring. Raquel Gonzalez then made a surprise return to make the save for Dakota.

The two former tag team partners hugged in the ring and then posed with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Later, WWE announced Toxic Attraction’s Dolin and Jayne vs. Gonzlez and Dakota for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship at the NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show.

– Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) defeated Bodhi Hayward with Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida standing at ringside. Von sent his opponent face-first into the turnbuckles before scooping him on his shoulders for a big suplex to get the pin-fall win.

While leaving the ring, Wagner attacked Jacket Time’s Jiro and Kushida. In an ultimate show of disrespect, Von ripped the Jacket of Jiro.

– Joe Gacy (with Harland) defeated Draco Anthony in a short match with his back handspring clothesline finisher.

– A promo was shown for the main event of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 - Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

– Nikkita Lyons defeated Sloane Jacobs in another short matchup. After a flurry of kicks, Lyons kicked to the head to put Jacobs down. She connected with the split leg drop maneuver for the pin to win. After the match, Lash Legend appeared on the tron and sent a warning to Lyons.

– Cameron Grimes defeated A-Kid and Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile of The Diamond Mine) in a Triple Threat Match to secure the final spot in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

With NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams watching from the commentary table, Strong dropped Kid over his knees before Grimes slid back into the ring and charged at Strong with a Cave-In for the pin to win and qualify for Stand & Deliver.

NXT then went off the air with all the five Ladder Match participants getting into a wild brawl, after the match.