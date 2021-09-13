WWE NXT Championship vacated by Samoa Joe due to injury

In an unfortunate circumstance, the reigning champion has relinquished his belt as we wait for confirmations of crowning a new title-holder. This morning, Samoa Joe posted a video on his Twitter handle.

Joe took to Twitter to inform the fans that WWE medical team had told him of a 'certain injury’ and have asked him to step away from in-ring competition for an undetermined period of time. Thereby, he had no other option but to drop the belt.

Joe added that NXT’s new era deserves a “fighting champion” to whom he also wished the very best. Check out the full statement from the Samoan Submission Machine.

“Recently WWE medical has informed me that due to certain injuries, they’d like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, but indeterminate amount of time.

"I realize this week we are on the cusp of a new NXT, we are on the brink of a new era in our history, and that era deserves a fighting champion. That’s why it makes a difficult decision very easy to make.

"Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins, because I will be along shortly to recollect what is mine.”

At this point, it’s unknown how long Joe will be out of action. He won the NXT Title from Karrion Kross at TakeOver: 36 during the Summerslam weekend for a record third time. But he had to drop the belt without even having a single opportunity to defend it.

WWE has not clarified how they will be crowning a new NXT Champion. For now, a number-one contender’s match for the title is scheduled to take place on the September 14 episode of NXT.

The Fatal-4-Way match has the following lineup: – Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly. This matchup could be converted into an NXT Title match, instead although it’s yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, WWE’s NXT is getting a lot of attention as Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard’s influence continues on the brand as the original show-runner, Triple H is dealing with a critical medical condition.

NXT returns to live programming from this coming episode on the USA Network with a revamped structure as WWE Universe anticipates big changes on it.