WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: August 03, 2021

NXT Breakout Tournament 2021 was also scheduled for the show, setting up the semifinals lineup, while Ridge Holland made his in-ring return on the taped show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 3 episode of NXT:

– Hit Row members Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis (with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde (with Santos Escobar) in the opening contest of the night via DQ.

Top Dolla was in control of the match when Escobar hit him on the back with a Steel Chair to cause the disqualification. After the match bell, the three heels beat down Hit Row members as Escobar took Swerve’s grill. But ultimately, Hit Row fired back as Fantasma was forced to retreat.

– Ridge Holland made his in-ring return by defeating Ikemen Jiro in the next match of NXT. Holland stunned Jiro with a big suplex and then drove him into the mat for the pin to win. He then joined Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan to declare that they are the most dangerous trio in all of WWE, today.

– Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, and Tyler Rust) defeated Bobby Fish in a singles contest. Fish was knocked off into the turnbuckles after which Strong hit him with a stiff jumping knee. Strong then delivered a big backbreaker for the pin to win.

– Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Million Dollar Champion LA Knight and his butler Cameron Grimes in a tag team match after LA walked out on Grimes in between the match. Grimes still managed to set up Drake for the Cave In finisher but Gibson distracted him.

He tagged into the match and hit the Ticket to Mayhem with Drake on Gibson to get the victory. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase then made an appearance as he advised Grimes to find a way so that he can get rid of LA Knight for good.

– Dakota Kai appeared in a promo addressing her shocking attack toward Raquel Gonzalez. Kai told that she’s the reason why Raquel became the WWE NXT Women’s Champion now she’d be coming after the title.

– Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy to advance to the next round of the Breakout Tournament. Baxter hit a 450 Stomp on his opponent to get the win. Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones and Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes were confirmed for the semi-finals.

- Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly in a face-off segment hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal was announced for next week.

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark tried to get along at a Japanese Restaurant. Stark didn't like the food and threw a plate, full of Octopuses. Io enjoyed her food before leaving Stark with the bill.

– WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross appeared on the commentary desk, apparently calling out Samoa Joe. Joe instantly came out and went after him but the security guards held him back. Joe eventually took out the security and applied the Coquina Clutch submission on one of the guards who appeared to be Bronson Rechsteiner.

– In the NXT main event, Johnny Gargano (with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) defeated Dexter Lumis in a “Love Her or Lose Her” Match (the stipulation stated that if Dexter would lose then he had to stop getting romantically involved with Indi).

Dexter was distracted after Indi was accidentally knocked off the apron. Gargano capitalized with a DDT followed by The One Final Beat for the pin to win.

Indi Hartwell didn't care about the match outcome as she rather jumped back into Dexter for kissing. Gargano and LeRae were disgusted with the duo but Indi kept on kissing Dexter to end the show.