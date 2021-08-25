WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: August 24, 2021

Both the challengers of NXT and NXT Women’s Champions were indicated on the show that had a huge six-man tag team match in the main event.

Also, the 2021 BreakOut Tournament winner was crowned on the night that went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 24 episode of WWE NXT:

– In the opening segment, Cameron Grimes celebrated his Million Dollar Title win with WWE Hall Of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Grimes threw fake dollars with his face printed on those into the crowd. DiBiase gave his signature laugh to this as said he’s proud to be Grimes’ mentor.

– Ridge Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher in the opening match. Thatcher missed an Enziguri attempt after which Holland connected with a stiff headbutt followed by a Northern Grit to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Tommaso Ciampa checked on Thatcher, but Holland attacked him. Pete Dunne joined alongside Oney Lorcan and a returning Danny Burch as the four heels pounced on Thatcher and Ciampa for a beatdown.

– Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s wedding will take place on the September 14th episode of NXT, as per an announcement from a backstage segment. Johnny Gargano begged NXT General Manager William Regal to cancel the wedding but it was still on.

Guess who was the first invited?! 💁🏼‍♀️ my RSVP is in! Yes x million! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K90vXgFin1 — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) August 25, 2021

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a tag team match. Carter posed with Jayne for a neckbreaker while Kacy went to the top and executed the 450-splash to finish the double-team neckbreaker combo. Kacy covered Jacy for the pin-fall win which Carter barred Dolin from making the save. Mandy Rose then advised Dolin and Jacy to form a faction alongside her.

– In a backstage promo, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez said that she’s been waiting, long for Kay Lee Rae to arrive at NXT and stand up to her. Raquel was then interrupted by Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, and Robert Stone as Monet made it clear that she’s coming after the Women’s Title.

– Kay Lee Ray made her NXT debut by defeating Valentina Feroz in a singles contest. KLR connected with a Superkick followed by a Gory Bomb to secure a quick win.

– New WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe came out to cut a promo about his win over Karrion Kross. He was interrupted by Pete Dunne and LA Knight as the duo wanted a shot at the NXT Championship. Kyle O’Reilly then came out with the same demand, but he got attacked by Ridge Holland. Tommaso Ciampa then joined the brawl and stood tall in the end.

– Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Jones dodged a second top rope leg drop and delivered a splash for the pin but Hayes suddenly rolled him over to get the three-count from the referee. In his post-win promo, Hayes gave credits to Jones for being a tough opponent.

– During a backstage promo, Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa was announced for next week.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Boa Priestly in singles action after Mei Ying caused a distraction. Mei stood up from her throne and gave some instructions to Boa to finish off Quinn. As Boa turned his face, Quinn delivered a big forearm on him for the pin-fall win.

– Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong will issue an Open Challenge next week. The faction’s Malcolm Bivens mentioned Strong to be the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

– Legado del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde defeated Hit Row - NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis (with B-Fab Briana Brandy) in the main event match.

B-Fab was attacked by Electra Lopez at ringside which provided a distraction to Scott. Escobar rolled Scott from behind to get a soft win. The two teams were still seen yelling at each other as NXT went off the air.