WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: July 20, 2021

Plus, in the main event match, NXT Women’s Championship was on the line on the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 20 episode of Tuesday Night NXT:

– NXT kicked off with Samoa Joe, who came out to call out NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Kross choked out Joe last week after successfully defending his championship against Johnny Gargano).

NXT General Manager William Regal interrupted and reminded Joe that he can’t be calling out superstars as part of the deal they had made. Joe said Kross provoked him when he choked him out last week with the Straightjacket submission hold. Since Regal can’t control Kross, Joe announced that someone is going to be put to sleep by the end of the show.

– WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish defeated Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust (with Malcolm Bivens and Hideki Suzuki also known as The Hachiman). The finish witnessed Kushida pinning Rust by dropping him to the mat after Strong and Fish tumbled to the floor.

– WWE NXT TakeOver 36 was announced on the night after SummerSlam 2021. NXT will be airing on Syfy for the next 2 weeks due to The Olympics. Plus, Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed matchup was also announced for next week.

– Franky Monet defeated Jacy Jayne in a singles contest. Mandy Rose sat on the announce table to get a close look at the match-up. After some quick shots, Monet delivered her Road to Valhalla finisher for the pin to win. Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea came to the ring to celebrate with Monet but she wasn't interested.

– Kyle O’Reilly defeated Austin Theory in the next match. After a knee to the jaw, Kyle applied the Heel Hook finisher to pick up a submission win. Afterward, Kyle joined The Way members in a backstage segment where Indi Hartwell was willing to kiss Dexter Lumis.

But Candice LeRae prohibited her from doing so, creating an argument. Kyle eventually left the scene as he believed that The Way faction was going to break up.

– Legado Del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde were out to present a Mariachi Madness Musical in the middle of the ring. Escobar cut a promo by saying that the fans don’t deserve their music.

He also mentioned that he wants a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Hit Row faction - Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis interrupted.

NXT North American Champion Scott reminded that it took all of the Legado members to defeat him last time they had a face-off. The two factions got into a brawl that ended with Scott hitting Joaquin Wilde with a Guitar shot.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase to advance to the next round of WWE NXT Breakout Tournament 2021. After a backsplash in the corner, Jones hit a One-armed Chokeslam on his opponent for the win.

– NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter were about to reveal what 'MSK’ stands for, but Imperium - Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interrupted before they could say it. The two of them laid down a challenge to Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for next week.

– Drake Maverick defeated Million Dollar Champion LA Knight with a roll-up. LA attacked Drake after the match as he blamed his butler Cameron Grimes for the loss. Grimes tried to pull LA so that Drake could be saved. But LA, being the master of Grimes ordered him to punch Drake as part in the face. Grimes hesitated but eventually did it before he left the scene.

– Raquel Gonzalez (c) defeated Xia Li to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event match. After digesting a big corkscrew Vader Bomb off the corner, Li appeared to be hurt as the medical team checked her. The doctors signaled for the match to continue as Raquel finished her with the One-armed Chokeslam to the mat.

– After the match finished, Samoa Joe walked past Raquel and Dakota Kai to call out Karrion Kross, again. The NXT Champion appeared on the screen with a passed out William Regal in front of him.

It appeared that Kross attacked Regal a while ago. Joe ran to the back but Kross escaped in his car. Joe seething as Regal was still down on the concrete as NXT faded to black.