WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: July 27, 2021

Also on the show, a shocking betrayal was reserved for the Women’s Champion who possibly may have received her next opponent, while Adam Cole was in action during the main event of the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 27 episode of NXT:

– Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a tag team match for the opening contest of the night. Dunne delivered the Bitter End to Ciampa while tangling with him to get the pin to win.

As soon as the match was over, Ridge Holland returned from injury attacked Thatcher and Ciampa. Lorcan and Dunne assisted Holland as he kept on beating down the babyfaces.

– Samoa Joe called out NXT General Manager William Regal to the ring mentioning that Regal must be ready to fire Karrion Kross for attacking him last week. But Joe had a better solution to control the situation.

Joe then quit as Regal’s enforcer and wanted to be signed as a performer on NXT once again. Regal signed on the paper as Joe became a wrestler from an NXT associate. Joe then requested a title match from Regal against Kross at TakeOver 36. Regal booked the match and thereby made the main event of the next NXT PPV, official.

– Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs to advance to the next round of the NXT Breakout Tournament 2021. Hayes took down Briggs with a Bulldog and leaped off the top rope with a leg drop for the finish.

– Million Dollar Champion LA Knight went golfing with his butler cum caddy Cameron Grimes. Ted DiBiase showed up in the golf cart and advised Grimes that he was born to be a Champion he's definitely someone better than just being a Butler.

– NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appeared for a promo session to mention that she has defeated everyone put in front of her. She wanted to know who her next opponent was going to be. Her tag team partner Dakota Kai praised Raquel and said as long as she has her back she will remain NXT Women’s Champion.

As Raquel went to pose with her title, Dakota suddenly nailed the running kick to the back of Gonzalez in the corner, turning on her. Dakota then posed with the Title over a fallen Raquel before leaving the show.

– After a verbal confrontation in a backstage segment, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea in a tag team match. Franky blamed their loss on Robert Stone who jumped on the apron to provide a distraction for Monet. Carter hit a kick on Monet making way for Katanzaro to connect with the 450-Splash for the pin to win.

– Mandy Rose tried to recruit Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a backstage segment to build a faction.

– Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Hit Row members “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis (with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) in a tag team match.

After Legado Del Fantasma members caused a distraction in the match, Imperium hit a double team European Bomb finisher on Adonis for the win. After the match, the winners continued to beat down Top Dolla. But then Swerve got a Steel Chair to send them for a retreat.

– Dexter Lumis presented Indi Hartwell with another drawing. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano weren't happy with this but Indi proposed a match between Lumis and Johnny Gargano for next week. The stipulation stated that if Johnny wins, Indi must forget Lumis. But if Lumis wins, they have to give Indi and Lumis' relationship a chance.

– Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed in the NXT main event match. Reed missed a Tsunami Splash and landed hard on the mat. Cole capitalized with a Superkick and ran over Reed with The Last Shot for the pin-fall win.

Cole posed after the win only to allow Kyle O’Reilly to attack him with a Steel Chair. Kyle then suplex-ed him on the steel ring steps as the officials ran out to stop him. Kyle stood tall on the bottom part of the ring steps over a knocked out Cole as NXT went off the air.