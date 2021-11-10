WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 9, 2021

Plus, the current NXT Women’s Champion continued her momentum alongside her faction and the former champion was also back with her target set on her former best buddy.

Check out the recap and results from the November 9 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Toxic Attraction – WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne defeated Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter in the six-woman tag team opening contest.

Shirai performed a sky-dive off the top ropes and took out Rose, Jayne, and Kacy, outside the ring. In the ring, Dolin took advantage of the chaos and hit her finisher on Carter to escape with the win.

– Ex NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Sarray during her in-ring return. KLR hit her Gory Bomb on Sarray on the floor to leave her laying. She connected with another Gory Bomb (Now dubbed as the KLR Bomb) to get the pin-fall win.

The RAGE works in her favor as a renewed @Kay_Lee_Ray defeats the spunky @SarrayWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GREmnn8BYF — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2021

– Joe Gacy defeated Boa via DQ after Boa tried to choke him out by clutching his throat, using the ropes. The referee had no choice but to disqualify Boa following his ruthless actions.

– Creed Brothers (with Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens, coach Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) defeated Jacket Time - Kushida and Ikemen Jiro in a tag team match.

Strong provided with the distraction helping Julius Creed to nail a powerbomb on Jiro to get the win. After the match, Odyssey Jones rushed down and attacked the Diamond Mine with Kushida and Jiro. The heel faction had no choice but to retreat.

– Former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez returned and called out Dakota Kai. Kai came out and said it felt good to her to hit Raquel with the shovel at Halloween Havoc.

As Kai was speaking, Cora Jade attacked her from behind. The two had to be separated by the referees. Raquel told Cora that she wants to get Dakota, first.

In a backstage segment, Raquel also warned Mandy Rose saying that she’s coming after the NXT Women’s Title.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Ru Feng with his Cave-In finisher. After the match, Duke Hudson came out and reminded how Grimes outsmarted him on his poker table, last week. Duke then challenged Grimes to a Poker Showdown for next week and the challenge was accepted.

– Solo Sikoa continued with his winning streak as he defeated LA Knight and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match. After sending Waller over the top rope, Sikoa connected with the top-rope Frogsplash to secure the win.

– Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo was announced for next week. Tony gave Lumis’ on-screen wife, Indi Hartwell a fish and told her to give it to him.

– Elektra Lopez (with Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Erica Yan in a short match with a sitdown powerbomb. After the match, Elektra called out Xyon Quinn and her a spot to join Legado Del Fantasma. Xyon obviously declined her offer to continue the rivalry with Lopez.

– WWE NXT War Games 2021 PPV was confirmed to return on December 5th.

– Kyle O’Reilly mentioned in a promo that he and Von Wagner are coming after on the NXT Tag Team Titles held by Imperium.

– Pete Dunne defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) in the main event of NXT 2.0. A masked man distracted Hayes during the match. In return, Trick wanted to hit Dunne but he was stopped by Dexter Lumis.

Dunne successfully hit the Bitter End on Hayes to get the win in this non-title match. After the match, the masked man was revealed to be Johnny Gargano. Hayes was looking on, at Gargano as the show went off the air.