WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2022: Three championship matches announced

As rumoured earlier, the Stand & Deliver 2022 main event will see NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler defending his title against Bron Breakker in a singles contest.

During the March 8 episode of NXT, Ziggler captured the NXT Title by winning a Triple Threat over Tommaso Ciampa and the former champion, Breakker, thanks to the interference by Robert Roode. Breakker was never pinned in the match.

Ziggler then went through his first successful title defense on this week’s NXT main event, retaining over LA Knight with assistance from Roode.

Once the match was over, Breakker confronted Ziggler and claimed that he wanted his title rematch at Stand & Deliver. Ziggler agreed on the spot and the match was confirmed by WWE.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line at Stand & Deliver where Mandy Rose will defend the belt against Cora Jade. Rose and the rest of the Toxic Attraction members previously attacked Raquel Gonzalez to take her out.

This week, Raquel’s tag partner, Jade taunted the members of Toxic Attraction and also stole their title belts until Rose attacked her and left her laying with an attack. Rose also spray-painted the Toxic Attraction logo on her back to end the segment.

Rose vs. Cora was thereby confirmed by the WWE while it was noted on the show that Jade’s partner, Raquel will be out of action for 4-6 weeks due to the attack by Toxic Attraction.

Over on last week’s NXT 2.0, The Creed Brothers were attacked by mystery names before they could get their title shot from Imperium after winning the 2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

MSK vs. Imperium took place that ended in a No Contest due to an attack by The Creed Brothers. The Creed Brothers then called out their mystery attackers, this week.

MSK and Imperium’s Aichner and Barthel instead interrupted from the entranceway to propose a Triple Threat for Stand & Deliver which was later confirmed.

This week’s NXT also witnessed Santos Escobar defeat Cameron Grimes to qualify for the NXT North American Ladder Match set for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid were also announced as two more qualifiers for next week.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, airing on the WWE Network as a Matinee Specials before Wrestlemania 38 Night One starts streaming. Below is the updated card of the night:

– NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade

– Ladder Match For The NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa OR Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller OR A-Kid vs. TBD

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) in a Triple Threat

– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo (Ciampa’s final match in NXT)