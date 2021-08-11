WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event, Title Tuesday and More Announced

During last night’s show, it was noted that the Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will put his title on the line against Cameron Grimes, marking the third match of their ongoing feud.

As per the stipulations put forth in the match, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will also become Knight’s butler if Grimes loses this match. Grimes is currently appointed as Knight’s butler after losing to him at Great American Bash 2021.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal hosted a session between two bitter rivals of NXT to announce “The Undisputed Finale: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly III” for NXT TakeOver 36.

This match will see Cole and O’Reilly battling under 2 out of 3 Falls rules. O’Reilly was allowed to pick the first stipulation, as he went forward picking a standard pin-fall or submission match.

Cole picked the second stipulation that is a Street Fight. Regal then picked the third stipulation, if needed, and said it will be fought inside a Steel Cage. That being said for the first time in NXT history three different stipulations will be used in one bout.

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the updated card:

NXT Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Million Dollar Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Grimes loses, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as Knight’s butler.

In more news from this week’s NXT, a “Title Tuesday” theme has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will also serve as the go-home show for TakeOver 36.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed two title matches for next Tuesday. In the first match, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK will defend against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. In the second one, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend against Roderick Strong of The Diamond Mine faction.

It seems like Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland will also take place next Tuesday as the two shared a tense backstage segment, this week. However, that match wasn’t made, official, yet.

Also, the August 17 episode will feature Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson in a semi-final match for the 2021 NXT BreakOut Tournament. The winner will advance to the finale match to face Odyssey Jones who defeated Trey Baxter, this week to advance to the finals.

Now the NXT card for the final episode before TakeOver 36 is projected as follows:

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defends against Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend against Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross will have a face-off in the ring

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finale: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson. The winner will face Odyssey Jones in the final match

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland