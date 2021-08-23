WWE NXT TakeOver 36 results, recap and highlights

NXT Women’s Champion retained her belt but she has also received her next opponent which came as a major surprise. Also, a highly personal rivalry between two former Undisputed Era members came to an end on the show that emanated from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view event:

Kick-off Pre Show

– Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

Baxter offered a flying kick to stun Holland followed by a springboard attack. Holland caught another springboard move and dropped him with a headbutt to the back.

Holland came up with another big power move to drive Baxter to the mat for the pin to win. Pete Dunne joined Holland in the ring after the match as the latter cut a promo addressing the scheduled match against Timothy Thatcher on this week’s NXT.

Main Show

Million Dollar Title Match: Cameron Grimes (with Ted DiBiase) vs. LA Knight (c)

LA went outside the ring during the match as the referee got into a verbal war with him. As the referee was taking care of the belt, DiBiase caught LA with the Million Dollar Dream submission move and rolled him into the ring allowing Grimes to follow right up with the Cave-In finisher to become the new Million Dollar Champion. With this win, DiBiase will not become LA’s butler while Grimes himself was released from LA’s butler duties.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Gonzalez went for a top rope move but Kai kicked her in the jaw from between her legs from behind. Kai ran down with a Yakuza kick but Gonzalez blocked while being on the second turnbuckle.

Gonzalez then raised her for a big one-arm chokeslam off that second rope for the pin to retain. As Raquel celebrated her win, former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray came out and confronted Raquel amid loud pop from the fans. It appears KLR will now be a part of the mainstay NXT brand.

NXT UK Title Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

WALTER connected with some elbow drops but Ilja came right back with the Sleeper submission. WALTER headed to the top rope and landed hard on the mat with his opponent in an attempt to break the hold. But Ilja continued with the hold on multiple ways as WALTER had no choice but to tap out. As Ilja became the new NXT UK Champion, WALTER’s record-breaking 870-day reign came to an end at WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

Long live the czar. pic.twitter.com/LYPhtnyb5l — 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) August 23, 2021

2 out of 3 Falls Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole III

First match took place in a traditional wrestling style chosen by Kyle O’Reilly

Kyle went to the top for the flying knee but Cole superkick-ed him on the way down. Kyle then blocked the Panama Sunrise and dropped himself down onto Cole for the first pin.

Second match was a Street Fight chosen by Adam Cole

Kyle went for a top rope move but Cole jumped up and grabbed him mid-air for a slam onto two chairs. Kyle landed hard as Cole connected, right away with the Last Shot for the second fall.

When the #UndisputedFinale was all said and done at #NXTTakeOver, @KORcombat achieved the pinnacle of success and victory. pic.twitter.com/m3gzVTQUfi — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021

Third match was a Steel Cage Match chosen by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal

Kyle was trapped between the ropes and the cage wall as Cole delivered multiple Superkicks on him. The last one was caught by Kyle as he applied the Heel Hook submission on Cole who tapped out for the finish.

The result of the match was 2-1 in favor of Kyle but the crowd wasn’t happy with it as they chanted 'bull***t' as Kyle was being unhooked from the trap by the officials.

NXT Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

In the main event of NXT TakeOver 36, Karrion Kross was out by himself as the fans started chanting “we want Scarlett!” The finish of the match witnessed Kross going for multiple forearms to the back of Joe but the last one was dodged.

Joe planted Kross with a Uranage after which and delivered a big kick after placing his opponent onto the top rope. Joe then dropped Kross with the rare Muscle Buster move to get the pin-fall win. Joe made history by becoming the 1st ever 3-time NXT Champion. He celebrated the win to send the show off-air.