WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022: Four new matches announced; Updated Card

In the second match of the night, Katana Chance and Kayden Karter successfully retained their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

After the match, the duo was confronted by Raw Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. The two returnees to NXT 2.0 challenged the reigning champions for their titles at the World Collide event and the match was made official right away.

Chance & Carter have been WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions since defeating Nile & Paxley, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the vacant titles on the August 3 episode of NXT.

Another WWE main roster member, Ricochet will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title at Worlds Collide after the Smackdown Superstar confronted Hayes during NXT main event segment.

The One and Only made it clear that he wants to be Carmelo's opponent in order to become a two-time NXT North American Champion. The match was announced by WWE after the episode came to an end.

Hayes has been the North American Champion since he defeated Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House event on June 4.

This is his second reign while Ricochet's only NXT mid-card title reign started in August 2018 after he defeated inaugural champion Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

The third championship unification match for NXT Worlds Collide was also made official for Sunday's WWE Worlds Collide event as NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships will be dissolved.

During the August 30 episode of NXT, it was announced that there will be a Fatal-4-Way elimination match to unify the tag team titles at Worlds Collide.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus is the lineup.

The Creed Brothers - Julius and Brutus Creed won the NXT Tag Team Championships after they defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT In Your House on June 4.

Briggs and Jensen became the NXT UK champions when they defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz; Mark Andrews & Wild Boar; and Die Familie (Teoman & Rohan Raja) for the vacant titles on NXT UK June 22 episode.

In more news for Worlds Collide 2022 edition, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer has reportedly been added to the card. The two babyface superstars featured in a backstage segment, last night and agreed to compete in a best-of-three rounds match.

WWE is yet to officially include the match on their website but reliable outlets like PWInsider and Wrestling Observer have reported that the first of the three agreed matches will take place at Sunday's special event from NXT.

The 2022 NXT World Collide premium live event takes place this Sunday, September 4, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated match card for the event goes as follows:

NXT and NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championship Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

Fatal-4-Way Elimination NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Creed Brothers (c) vs. Briggs & Jensen (c) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Karter (c) vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet

First match of Best Of Three Series: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer