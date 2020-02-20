English
WWE plan blockbuster match featuring The Rock at Wrestlemania 37

By Raja
The Rock (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Rock (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, February 20: It will be showtime in Hollywood for WWE as they bring Wrestlemania 37 to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28th, 2021. Recently more announcements have been made by the company regarding the showcase of immortals, through a press conference in the venue which is still under construction.

Since WrestleMania goes Hollywood, next year, WWE is hell-bent on putting up the best show possible. When it comes to booking the 'showcase of immortals' in the state of Los Angeles, iconic names are needed as headliners and The Rock should be in the forefront of them all.

He is one of the legendary names from WWE, who has made it big in the movie industry and there is no one better to look upto for the pro-wrestling brand when there is a need for mainstream exposure.

As per the recent reports, WWE have made plans to set up the main event of WrestleMania 37 and it obviously involves The Rock. Plus, the WWE has tried to arrange one final match for him for years but his busy filming schedule has always been an obstacle when it comes to in-ring competition. The last time he competed in a full-length match was in 2013.

Now Slice Wrestling has suggested that WWE officials are trying to rope in The Great One in physical capacity for WrestleMania 37. It’ll be a perfect place for him to wrestle in one more high-profile match where WWE meets Hollywood. The two names being nurtured as his potential opponents are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Vince McMahon has wanted to pit The Rock against the current WWE Champion for several years now. These two had previously met in the ring during a match in the 2002 SummerSlam main event. Considering how much both stars are famous these days, the 'mainstream media attention this match would bring in 2021 would be outstanding.

As for Roman Reigns, it would be a dream booking for the two family members from the Samoan Dynasty where The Rock puts over the current franchise player of the company,

"This is another match WWE had tried booking but outside commitments have always interfered. The story WWE would tell would be cousin vs cousin, and would be a personal storyline compared to the headliner blockbuster match against Brock. Vince McMahon would want The Rock’s mainstream media fame to help boost the career of Roman Reigns."

The availability of The Rock is still in doubt as he is extremely busy with upcoming projects in Hollywood. WWE is likely to lock-in his dates at the earliest in order to insert him in one of the discussed marquee matches.

If the plan fails then it is possible that WWE tries to induct The Rock into the Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 37 weekend as this would also garner some mainstream attention.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw the rock wrestlemania
Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
