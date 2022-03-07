WWE Premium live Event schedule for 2022 after Hell in a Cell announcement

As revealed by the company, the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell will be a Premium Live Event on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois.

More details around the event could be revealed when WWE returns to the Windy City at the same venue to run a Monday Night Raw on March 21.

Previously, WWE’s calendar had the June slot empty targeting a Premium Live Event but now it’s been confirmed that this will be the 2022 Hell in a Cell Specials on the WWE Network.

The early announcement comes as WWE wants to sell out the show as well as offer travel packages for fans willing to fly down into the city. Ticket Packages and Hotel Packages through WWE’s new partnership with On Location are now out for Hell in a Cell.

Tickets are currently priced at $250 per person, $625 per person, and $1500 per person, while On Location offers hotel stays at $595 per person, $975 per person, and $1875 per person. More details can be found via this link.

Starting with the year 2009, WWE Hell in a Cell had been an annual tradition in the October slot, every year except for 2018 when it was held in mid-September. Then last year, the event was preponed in June and the same schedule has been retained.

Hell in a Cell 2021 was headlined by a Last Chance Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Championship where Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) defeated Drew McIntyre by pin-fall to retain his title.

In the other Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair retained her title against Bayley by pin-fall.

As for Hell in a Cell 2022, it is going to be the second WWE premium Live Event following WWE’s Biggest Event of the Year, Wrestlemania 38. Wrestlemania Backlash is planned for May followed by HIAC in June.

At a glance, the updated schedule of WWE Premium Live Events for 2022 are given below:

* Saturday, April 2 – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas

* Sunday, May 8 – WrestleMania Backlash from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

* Sunday, June 5 – WWE Hell in a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois

* Saturday, July 2 – Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

* Sunday, September 4 – Premium Live Event from TBA location (reportedly from the United Kingdom)

* October – Premium Live Event from TBA location in Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts