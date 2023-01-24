WWE Raw 30: Brock Lesnar returns; The Undertaker passes the torch to Bray Wyatt

In what appeared to be a fitting conclusion to the mega episode of "Raw is XXX," Brock Lesnar came out during the final minutes of the show to seek vengeance against his most recent opponent, Bobby Lashley.

The main event of Raw's 30th anniversary saw Austin Theory putting his United States Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley in a No DQ Match.

Lashley dodged a low-blow and put Theory through a table after which Lesnar's ominous music started playing to send the fans present in the Wells Fargo Center into a frenzy.

The ten-time WWE World Champion delivered an F5 to Lashley and another one to Austin Theory. Theory landed on top of Lashley to secure the pin-fall win to retain. Lesnar stared a downed Lashley from the stage to end the show.

El retorno de Brock Lesnar para costarle el US Championship a Bobby Lashley con un F5 a él y a Theory. Qué manera de terminar #WWERAW. #RAWXXX pic.twitter.com/xD80gaV2Sb — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) January 24, 2023

With this finish to Raw XXX, it's evident that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III is in the pipeline for either Saturday's Royal Rumble or at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18 or even at Wrestlemania Hollywood in April.

Previously, Lesnar defeated Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel premium live event by falling on top of him after which Lashley beat him down to turn heel. Since then a rematch between these two goliaths is being discussed.

Lashley has declared his entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but Lesnar is yet to make any such announcement. A surprise entry from him could lead to a meeting between the two behemoths in the Rumble match.

Speaking of behemoths, The Undertaker was also in attendance at the January 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. LA Knight was in search of a WWE Legend when The American Badass's music played and out he came, reenacting his iconic bullet-ride entry to the ring.

'Taker had LA on his grips for a Chokeslam but then he ultimately sent him to Bray Wyatt for a Sister Abigail move which was seemingly a "passing the torch" moment between the two.

Before leaving the ring, The Phenome also whispered some words in his ear, as the two men showed respect to each other. 'Taker admittedly is a great fan of the Eater of the Wyatt and he seemingly tried to put over the former Universal Champion in his latest appearance.

The Undertaker previously urged WWE to re-hire Wyatt while speaking at WrestleMania Axxess, last year in April. The two also had a singles encounter at WrestleMania 31, which 'Taker won.